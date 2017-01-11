Taran Killam: The 5 'SNL' Sketches I'll Miss the Most

You're also directing and co-starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the upcoming movie Why We're Killing Gunther. Is it possible to be around him and not slip into his accent?

It requires hard work and a strong will. I had the will of Hal Jordan. It slipped out once, and his stand-in, Dietrich, who's a great guy, said [in Ah-nuld accent], "No, no, no, you don't want to do that!" And I was like, "Yes, thank you for reminding me. I will curb it!"

Is it intimidating to direct Arnold?

He's the greatest bodybuilder of all time, one of the biggest movie stars of all time, and the biggest governor of California of all time. He's intimidating, but he was gracious enough to even consider this project, let alone like it and agree to do it. Very quickly, he said [in Ah-nuld accent], "Tell me what you want. I want to do what it is that you're trying to do here." He was a pro and knew his lines and was truly a dream to work with.