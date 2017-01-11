'Saturday Night Live' Cuts Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah from Roster

Saturday Night Live is a constant experiment. Michaels tinkers with the ensemble and writing staff to keep the show evolving. He's tight-lipped over specifics, though the broad strokes are transparent. "I see my specific talent as moving [the show] forward," Michaels told Marc Maron on his recent WTF appearance. "Getting the best out of everyone that I can, encouraging a climate in which brighter ideas prevail and in which chance is part of it, and encouraging people and discouraging people."

While there are cast pillars, like Kenan Thompson, who will enter his 13th season this year, Michaels is known to seize opportunities when they come along, and swap when necessary. They're brusque because he doesn't expect them. Michaels told Maron that, while current cast member Leslie Jones is the "the real thing," she wasn't on his mind when casting two years ago. "What you say you're looking for, that's just the brochure. You don't really know until you see it."