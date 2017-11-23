All the Best Black Friday Deals at Target

Now that you've eaten enough turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, pumpkin pie, and cranberry sauce (just kidding, nobody eats that) to keep you feeling bloated until next Thanksgiving, it's high time to trade your comfy eating sweatpants for your Black Friday shopping pants. What better way to burn off the week's worth of calories you just ate in one sitting than fighting other similarly stuffed and tired people for discounted smart TVs? It's a tradition after all, and as expected, Target is offering a big ad full of doorbusters and other Black Friday deals at its stores for the occasion.
Leave all those dirty dishes in the sink for now, because the Black Friday bargains are calling. Here are some of the best deals:
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
Thanksgiving and Black Friday Hours
Before you trade your comfy Thanksgiving dinner sweatpants for something more presentable and head out into the shopping madness, be sure to check out what time your local Target opens and closes on Black Friday so as not to get there too early, or perhaps worst of all, too late. The company announced the following extended store hours throughout the holiday weekend:
November 23 (Thanksgiving): All stores open at 6pm and close at midnight
November 24 (Black Friday): All stores open at 6am and close at 10pm, 11pm, or midnight
November 25: All stores open at the regular time of 7am or 8am and close at 10pm, 11pm, or midnight
November 26: All stores open at the regular time of 7am or 8am and close at 10pm, 11pm, or midnight
Black Friday Deals
Smart TVs
- Westinghouse 55" 4K Smart UHD TV [$249.99]
- Polaroid 43" 4K 120Hz Smart UHD TV [$229.99]
- Samsung 58" 4K Ultra HD Motion Rate 120 Smart TV [$649.99]
Technology
- Google Home Mini [$29]
- Google Home [$79]
- urBeats [$49.99]
- GoPro HERO5 Black [$349.99]
- HP 11.6" Convertible Chromebook [$219]
- Apple iPad 32GB [$249.99]
- Amazon Echo Dot [$29.99]
- Amazon Echo (second generation) [$79.99]
Gaming
- Xbox One S 500GB console [$189.99 with a $25 Target gift card]
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console [$199.99]
- PlayStation VR headset powered for PS4 [$199.99]
- Call of Duty: WWII for PS4 and Xbox One [$45]
- Legend of Zelda Edition Nintendo 2DS [$79.99]
- PS4 DualShock and Xbox One wireless controllers [$39.99]
Kitchen
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Stand Mixer [$249.99]
- Crock-Pot 4.5-qt. manual slow cooker [$10]
- Instant Pot 6-qt. 7-in-1 pressure cooker [$79.95]
- Ninja Coffee Bar coffee maker with thermal carafe [$99.99]
- Rubbermaid 34-pc. food storage container set [$7]
Appliances
- iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi connected robotic vacuum [$274.99]
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light upright vacuum [$99.99]
- Dyson V6 Animal [$249.99]
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifying fan [$249.99]
- Dyson Ball Origin [$199.99]
Home
- Twin-size flannel sheet set [$14]
- Threshold chenille or Sherpa throw [$10]
- All table picture frames [50% off]
- AeroBed One-Touch Comfort queen double-high air mattress [$49.99]
- VTech digital video baby monitor [$89.99]
- Wondershop 50-ct. shatter-resistant ornament set [$10]
- Wondershop 6-ft. Alberta Spruce [$29.99]
Movies & Music
- Select movies [$4-$6]
- Taylor Swift, reputation bundle [$16]
- All iTunes gift cards [buy one, get one 30% off]
Clothing & Accessories
- Women's and men's t-shirts [$4]
- Men's graphic t-shirts [$8]
- Kids t-shirts [$5]
- A New Day and Mossimo Supply Co. women’s sweaters [$10]
- All college and pro sports team apparel and hats [buy one, get one half off]
- Skyline 5-pc. luggage set [$49.99]
Toys
- Sky Viper Stunt Drone [$29.99]
- HexBug R/C Robot BattleBots Arena [$49.99]
- Barbie Big Box [$29.99]
- Select board games [$4.99-14.99]
- New Bright 1:10-scale R/C Armadillo truck [$44.99]
- BLACK+DECKER toy workbench [$29.99]
- LEGO building sets [$34.99]
- Electric ride-ons 6V BMW motorcycle or Kid Trax Custom Coupe [$85]
- Jetson Beam electric scooter [$199]
- Jetson V12 all-terrain hoverboard [$199]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.