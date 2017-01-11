'Star Wars' Fans Are Losing Their Sh*t Over This 'Rogue One' Character

There's plenty to dissect in Disney's latest Star Wars installment, like the heroine Jyn Erso, the sassy robot K-2SO, and the surprising amount of carnage. But we're here to talk about the most controversial move in Rogue One: the return of Grand Moff Tarkin.

Peter Cushing, the actor who played this Imperial goon in the original Star Wars (here's a pivotal scene) -- wasn't asked to take part in Rogue One for a pretty good reason: He passed away in 1994. But rather than cast a look-alike actor for the role, the Rogue One team decided to re-create Tarkin with some extremely expensive CGI. And not just for a quick cameo, either -- CGI Tarkin plays a significant role in the movie.