Is This the End of Taylor Swift?

Route No. 2: seek forgiveness

A less dramatic route for Taylor to take, but possibly one more beneficial to her career over the long haul, involves seeking out yet another very public reconciliation with Kanye West, the artist she's sparred with the most since he inserted himself into her narrative at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

It might seem strange to suggest that the controversial rapper, who has made a career out of unfiltered honesty, unflattering griping, perilous self-exposure, and meta-analysis of his own fame, could act as a mentor in Swift's life. But as evidenced by the self-lacerating lyrics of "Jesus Walks" and the celebrity hall-of-mirrors video for "Famous" (the song that launched this round of his ongoing saga with Swift), West embraces the most troubling, damaged, and complex parts of his personality, and addresses his flaws head on in his work -- instincts Swift doesn't have as an artist. Her songs are filled with veiled references and codes only Taylor scholars can figure out, and she consistently aims for universality by attempting to stay above the fray. West lives in the fray. Swift could use some of that candor in her music.