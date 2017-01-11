Taylor Swift Lip-Syncs Jimmy Eat World for a Middle-School Throwback

Remember Jimmy Eat World? Taylor Swift still does -- every word of their 2001 smash "The Middle." In her latest ad for Apple Music, Swift manages not to fall flat on her face -- but don't worry, she still lets us in on her inner monologue and treats us to some silly dance moves.

While T. Swift gets ready to go out, apparently, she rocks out to her pop-punk roots and lip-syncs the song like it's her own. She's so committed, we almost believe she actually does her own makeup... almost.

