Taylor Swift Gets Jury Duty, Jurors Freak Out

Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards featured an array of impressive performances, particularly from Rihanna and Beyoncé, and some rambling speeches, mostly from Kanye West. Noticeably absent from the Moonman festivities was one pop music's most controversial names: Taylor Swift. It was like watching the season finale of your favorite show but one of the main characters was missing. So where was Swift last night?

Sadly, not in a secret lair somewhere, plotting her next move against Kim Kardashian. While some speculated Swift sat out the ceremony because she's not currently promoting a project -- believe it or not, 1989 came out way back in 2014 -- the truth was more mundane: according to reports that have surfaced on social media, Taylor Swift is currently on jury duty in Nashville.