Summer's Biggest Celebrity Beefs: Who Won, Who Lost

When the song was released, Swift said she didn't know about the lyric and wasn't cool with it. Kanye responded on Twitter to say that Taylor actually gave him her blessing. When accepting her Grammy for Album of the Year, Swift said, apparently referring to Kanye, "There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame, but if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you're going, you'll look around and know that it was you."

But this all happened in February, so what about this summer? In a GQ cover story this July, Kim Kardashian insisted that Swift knew about the lyric, and claimed to have video of Swift and West's conversation. Swift responded with a statement of her own, calling Kardashian a liar and wondering why the Kardashian-Wests won't leave her alone. Kim, maestra of social media that she is, then posted a snippet from the videotape on Snapchat. Taylor went berserk and posted an Instagram of an iPhone note (the modern equivalent of defacing her picture in every copy of the school yearbook) saying that West had never asked to call her "that bitch" in his song. Oh, I can't wait to see what happens next.

Winner: Kardashian. While Swift looks like a shrill girl with something to hide, Kim looks like she's just standing by her man. But, of course, this is long from over.