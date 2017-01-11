Watch Taylor Swift Face-Plant Off A Treadmill While Rapping Drake

In the new ad for Apple Music, Taylor Swift -- who got the streaming service to change their artist payment policy after calling them out last year -- falls off a treadmill while rapping along to Drake and Future's "Jumpman." That's it. Simple. And 100% fulfilling.

"Based on true events," Swift explained in a tweet. We buy it.

So all hail Taylor Swift, Patron Saint of Embarrassing White Girls. And shoutout to Drake, whose eventful 2015 continues to make an impact (even if it is on Swift's face).

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Anna Silman is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. She likes Kanye's version better. Find her on Twitter: @annaesilman.