For those of you who placed bets, it's time to collect: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance (fauxmance?) has come to an end.
Multiple sources -- who may or may not be members of Taylor Swift's PR squad, we wouldn't judge -- spilled the news of the alleged split to Us Weekly Tuesday, just three months after the couple formerly known as Hiddleswift debuted their romance to the world. The source claims, "She was the one to put the breaks on the relationship... Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with."
In a busy summer filled with jury duty, secret songwriting, and oh so many feuds (with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West AND ex Calvin Harris), Swift managed to squeeze in a well-publicized fling with the hunky British actor. In June, paparazzi spotted the pair snogging on a very open beach near Swift's Rhode Island home, which many skeptics saw as a Wag the Dog-like distraction from her ongoing feud with the Kardashian-Wests, whose flame was stoked by a GQ profile of Kardashian released the same week.
While fans studied artfully staged photo evidence of Hiddleswift's budding relationship, news broke in July that Swift secretly wrote the Rihanna-Calvin Harris smash "This Is What You Came For." When she conceded that the two wrote the song together, Harris saw Swift's admission as a diss, lamenting on Twitter that Swift "should focus on [your new relationship] instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do." (He's since deleted the tweetstorm, but you can read our recap here.)
Swift's PR crisis came to a head mid-July, when Kardashian released video footage on Snapchat of the infamous phone call that allegedly predated the release of Kanye's "Famous," in which he insists, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous." Kim's leak forced Swift into an official statement that stunk of preparedness, thanks to telltale clues courtesy of her phone's Notes app.
While full-scale warfare waged between Taylor and the powerful pop-culture couple, Hiddleston continually reminded the press that his relationship was "not a publicity stunt." Legit or not, maybe we should have seen the breakup coming; Swift notably skipped out on her industry's important MTV VMAs -- at which Kanye received ample stage time -- while Hiddleston has appeared solo all over Australia while shooting the third Thor movie.
So, what went wrong? Us notes that the couple had a fight in early August, while Hiddleston was shooting Thor: Ragnarok. "Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn't listen to her concerns when she brought them up," Us's non-Taylor source says, also alleging that Hiddleston is "embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out."
Like clockwork, Swift has released an album every other fall for the past ten years; with any luck, we'll get the full breakup confirmation in song form come October.
