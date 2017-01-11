For those of you who placed bets, it's time to collect: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance (fauxmance?) has come to an end.

Multiple sources -- who may or may not be members of Taylor Swift's PR squad, we wouldn't judge -- spilled the news of the alleged split to Us Weekly Tuesday, just three months after the couple formerly known as Hiddleswift debuted their romance to the world. The source claims, "She was the one to put the breaks on the relationship... Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with."