'Ted Lasso' Is a Wonderful Comfort Binge, Really

What if I told you that an Apple TV+ show about an American football coach-turned-British "football" coach based on an ad campaign for NBC Sports had people searching for biscuit recipes online? Not U.S. style Southern biscuits, but UK style biscuits, as in cookies, as in shortbread, preferably packaged in a cute pink box.

There are plenty of search results for Ted Lasso's sweet treats, which is just one of the mainly unlikely things about this absolute delight of a comedy. If you're looking for something genuinely sweet to watch while anticipating the shitshow the world will be this week, you would be hard pressed to find a better selection than Ted Lasso.

The pitch for Ted Lasso will sound vaguely familiar to anyone who has seen Major League . Hannah Waddingham—probably best known to audiences as the shame nun on Game of Thrones—plays Rebecca, the new owner of the AFC Richmond football club. She's recently divorced from a philandering billionaire who cares deeply about the team, so she sets out to destroy it. A key part of that plan is hiring Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, the unexpectedly successful coach of the Wichita State football team notorious for a goofy post-win locker room dance. Rebecca's plan is sly: Ted is accomplished enough not to seem like a total joke, but, of course, he really doesn't know anything about soccer.

I'll admit that I was first wary of Ted Lasso . The trailers made it seem like it would be full of a bunch of gags about the British-American cultural divide, and it is, but Ted himself is not the stereotype of the ugly American, unwilling to learn. In fact, he's the opposite. Ted is wide-eyed and eager to embrace his new surroundings and his new game.