Everything We Know About Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' Season 2

One of the most unexpected delights of this year's TV offerings has been Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso , a fish-out-of-water story based on an ad campaign that turned out to be a veritable hug of the series, available right when we needed it. Jason Sudeikis plays the titular Ted, a jolly Kentuckian who is hired to coach the Richmond Premier League football club by its owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) in a plot to humiliate her ex-husband. By the end of the first season, nearly everyone on the team is won over by Ted's optimism. The first season of Ted Lasso goes by all too quickly, so, will there be more? The answer, thankfully, is yes. Let's fill you in. Has Ted Lasso been renewed for a Season 2? Yes! Apple showed confidence in the series—even before it started gaining its fan base—by renewing the show early into its run, way back in August. Has Ted Lasso been renewed for a Season 3? Also, yes! Somewhat amazingly, the streaming service has already given Ted Lasso a third season. So get ready for plenty more of his adorably dorky puns.

What can we expect from Season 2? Well, the finale of the first season offers an opportunity for both Ted and Richmond to reset. Richmond loses its match to Manchester in a heartbreaker, which also has a lasting effect on the club's status. The loss means it is relegated from the Premier League to the Championship League, and, like Ted, I don't totally understand this facet of British sport, but it basically means that he and the Richmond players have to work very hard to regain their previous ranking. Instead of firing him, Rebecca, who has grown to regret her sneak attacks on Ted, has him keep his job with an acknowledgement that there's a lot of work to do going forward. When is Season 2 of Ted Lasso coming out? It's hard to say. Brett Goldstein, who plays surly veteran Richmond player Roy and is also a writer on the show, said in October it's going to be a bit before audiences see what happens next. "We've already started to write Season 2," he told TV Insider. "But I can't tell you anything. I don't want to spoil anything, because we have some nice surprises planned. You won't see it for a while, so I wouldn't like to spoil it." Nick Mohammed—aka Nate, delightful kit man with some killer insults—told Decider the hope was to start shooting at the beginning of 2021, provided COVID allows. "The plan is to hopefully start in the new year," he said. "We just have to, like everyone, make sure we’re doing everything safely and at the right time." Whenever it's back, we'll be there cheering the club on with a pint.