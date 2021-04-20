The First Trailer for 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Finds Richmond in a Rut

This is what happens when you slap that "believe" sign hanging over your door: You get a brand new trailer for Season 2 of Ted Lasso. Hot off wins for Jason Sudeikis at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, Apple announced that the new episodes will drop on July 23 and offered us a sneak peek at what's to come.

The new footage finds AFC Richmond, having been demoted from the Premier League to the Championship League, in a rut after a series of ties. To help them out, the club brings in a sports psychologist, played by Sarah Niles, who initially seems immune to Ted's charms. She even rejects his signature biscuits because she doesn't eat sugar. We have to assume she'll come around eventually. They all do.

Elsewhere, owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is getting back into dating, Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) are still going strong, and Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) is having nightmares. Don't forget to stay tuned to the end where Ted gets in one always appropriate jab against the Jets.

Will Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) make a triumphant return? Will the series address whatever the hell is happening in soccer right now? We'll have to wait to the summer to find out, but, boy, are we ready.