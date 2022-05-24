Everything We Know About 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

The divisive Season 2 of Ted Lasso ended with a heel turn from folksy football coach Ted's former sidekick "Nate the Great" played by Nick Mohammed. Nate leaked news of Jason Sudeikis' character's mid-match panic attack to the press and then abandoned AFC Richmond to coach for West Ham, now owned by Rebecca's slimy ex Rupert. Drama will be high going into the next string of episodes. Here's what we know about Ted Lasso Season 3 so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Yes! Season 3 was announced way back before the second season even premiered in October 2020. It's no surprise why Apple TV+ wants to keep Ted Lasso in the streaming game: Not only has it won the nascent streaming service a shelfful of Emmys, Ted Lasso has also been one of its hallmark shows, drawing 25% of new subscribers to the service, according to The Hollywood Reporter—whatever that means, since Apple, much like Netflix, is famously stingy about giving out specifics about its streaming data.

When will Season 3 debut?

Probably not until the end of 2022. It's in production as of March of this year, but Cristo Fernández, aka Danny Rojas, said in an interview: "Hopefully, the fans will love our Season 3, which, hopefully, will be at the end of the year as well, out."

What will Season 3 be about?

We're expecting to obviously follow up on Nate's betrayal, as well as his new cronyism with Rebecca's nasty former husband Rupert. Mohammed explained in an interview with the BBC that while he'd like to see a "redemption arc" for Nate, he "could well imagine the writers thinking: 'no, we're going to turn it on its head,' because that's what they did in Season 2, playing against everyone's expectations, so he might be the one character they don't redeem." Meanwhile, producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline that this season will delve into the characters' backstories. "You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from," he said. Likely, this will mean exploring Ted's relationship with his father who committed suicide.