Tegan and Sara Found Their Root in Queer '90s Movies

Twin solidarity and the comfort of other weirdos

Sara: I think the only thing that saved us from being targeted in that way or singled out in that way was we were not single—Tegan and I were doing it together. And so what could have been, "What is that weird lesbian child doing?" became a trend. We were trendy. We were like, "We're both doing it, so fuck you." We both have short hair, we both wear these weird hammer pants and have one single earring, if you're not into it, you're not cool, you're not in our club.

When I meet people who were queer or figuring out they were queer at that same time, it's really delineated into those two buckets. There were the people who had some other weirdo on the playground, they're like, "Yeah, my friend also did these things and thank God we had each other." And then there's the people who were just like, "Yeah, no, I was truly the only one and I was a freak and everybody made fun of me." And I hate that about humans. I hate that we see the weak, vulnerable outsider and prey on them, whereas I think because there was two of us, we were not as easy to bring down.

Tegan: What's interesting is we have a friend from high school who actually ran a [Gay-Straight Alliance] the last five years. She's a teacher and now a vice principal and she's not queer but obviously hangs out with almost exclusively queer people, but she had really interesting insight about GSAs, which was it's not all the gay kids at school that go to the GSA. In fact, a lot of them don't because for them, whether it's a non-issue or they're uncomfortable, young people have their own process. She's like, "There's kids that have girlfriends or boyfriends and people know about it, and there's some that are still closeted because they feel uncomfortable." I really relate to that. They're just uncomfortable talking about sex so they don't want anyone to know how they feel either way, straight or gay.

And she was like, "The GSA is sort of similar to when we were growing up [with] the drama society." It's kind of where the weirdos go. The kids that are like, "I'm weird and I want to be around other weird people. I don't want to be in the main part of the school. I don't want to hang out with all the straight, preppy people." But things have really changed. I think that you can see it in the pulse of what's happening culturally. There's just so many massive queer and trans artists out there now.The world is changing; look at how many queer shows are getting made. It's a fraction of the culture compared to straight culture, but still, it has changed and it's been exponential in its growth in the last decade. But being an adolescent is gross. Being a teenager feels like shit sometimes. And figuring out who you like, even if you are straight, is awkward as fuck. And a lot of kids don't want to talk about it. But I think the fundamental truth is that just being young is hard, and so figuring out who you are and what you like and what you're into and what culturally matters—that's really, really, really, really hard.