Tenacious D Does the "Time Warp" With Elizabeth Warren, Susan Sarandon, and More

In the internet era, every presidential election brings a number of celebrity-filled, politician-endorsed viral videos pleading with its viewers to vote, so why should 2020 be any different? A pandemic can't stop this annual content tradition for a pivotal election. Tenacious D, the satirical rock group founded by Jack Black and Kyle Gass, asks you to "jump to the left" with "Time Warp," a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show track, and they've roped in a random assortment of actors, musicians, and politicians to sing along.

Who will you find in this video? Besides former Presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, you'll spot Susan Sarandon (who starred in the 1975 movie), Eric Andre, Jamie Lee Curtis, Reggie Watts, George Takei, Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O, Illana Glazer, and more. Whether or not it will make you cringe or cheer likely depends on your political affiliation and your general tolerance for this stuff, but Black, at the very least, gives it his all with his challenging vocal part.

Black and Gass initially planned to do a fall tour of swing states, dubbed the "Purple Nurple Tour—Twisting Hard to the LEFT," but the pandemic obviously disrupted those plans. Instead, the've released this song, along with a limited-edition vinyl that will be sold on the band’s website , with proceeds going to Rock the Vote.

Haven't voted yet? Set your voting plan with Thrillist's Guide to Voting in Every State.