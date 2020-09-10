The Meaning Behind the Weird Names in 'Tenet'

The palindromic possibilities of a movie called "Tenet" that is ostensibly about time travel are alluring, and at one point the movie does fold back in on itself and perform a bunch of scenes you've already seen before, but backwards. But it doesn't stop there. You may be wondering, what kind of name is "Sator"? Why did they have to keep going to this opera house? Director Christopher Nolan, because he loves to hide little details all over his movies, referenced the ancient Sator Square, a "2-D palindrome," to provide inspiration for the events of the movie.

There are a lot of things you'll probably be thinking about after seeing Tenet , or reading Tenet's Wikipedia page, since the movie is still so dang hard to see in America : Did that make sense? Why was one of the characters just called "Protagonist"? Is time inversion the same as time travel? What you probably won't be thinking about is Tenet's many odd names -- yet a few of them may actually be the key to understanding the movie.

The Sator Square has been found in ruins everywhere from Pompeii to England to Syria to Sweden, and has been linked both with the ancient Roman god Saturn, who is associated with, among other things, time, agriculture, and magic; and with Christianity, as the letters inscribed in the square, rearranged, form "paternoster," the first two words of the Lord's Prayer in Latin. SATOR OPERA TENET AREPO ROTAS can be read from the left, from the right, and from the top-down and from the bottom-up without losing its meaning, making it a two-dimensional palindromic sentence. Translated from Latin, it goes something like "The farmer Arepo uses plough wheels for his work," or "The farmer Arepo holds the wheels with difficulty." Because Latin doesn't have particularly strict word order rules, you can rearrange the words of the sentence and it'll still make sense. The meaning is nothing special, but it's still cool that someone created a sentence that can be read in any direction.

But what does this have to do with Tenet? You may recognize Sator as the surname of Kenneth Branagh's Russian villain, Andrei Sator. Opera is obviously the location of the first big action scene, and Tenet is, of course, the title. Arepo is the name of the forger who drew the fake Goya that Sator's wife unknowingly sold to him, and Rotas is the name of the security company running Oslo Freeport, where Sator has been storing his art tax-free and where the Protagonist and his partner Neil break in. The square doesn't give away much of the plot, and seems to have been a little reference that Nolan threw in, in deference to one of the world's first complex mind-games. The jury's still out on whether or not Tenet makes as much sense backwards as it does forwards.