All 9 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movies, Ranked

In 1974, movie audiences were shocked to the core by a hyper-realistic horror film that chronicled the “tragedy which befell a group of five youths.” That tragedy was, of course, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the macabre nightmare touted as “one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history," as the movie's narrator warns. While it’s true that Tobe Hooper’s landmark classic is loosely based on the grisly murders of real-life serial killer Ed Gein, the film’s frightening opening crawl alone convinced moviegoers that what they were seeing was indeed real. Watching The Texas Chain SawMassacre is an unsettling experience, to say the least. Its lo-fi documentary feel and lack of a soundtrack only heightens its realism—you get an uneasy, dirty feeling as if you’re watching a found-footage snuff film. But more importantly, its kills aim for realism over gratuitous gore, though bloody it may be. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre set the standard for the slasher genre and introduced us to the cannibalistic Sawyer family and their sadistic mascot, Leatherface, who undoubtedly influenced his masked maniac brethren such as Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. After 13 years of buzzsaw silence, when the mid-1980s were largely dominated by nightmare man Freddy Krueger, Leatherface jumped back into fray, as did Hooper, who spoofed his own film and delivered 1986’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2—a ballsy and twisted black-comedy horror effort that mostly divided the original’s fans, but later became embraced as a cult classic. Now, 48 years and a handful of star-studded sequels later, we’re getting another Leatherface entry—the ninth in the series, to be exact—for Netflix, also titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which wipes the chainsaw blade clean and follows the events of the original. None of the subsequent films have been able to replicate or recapture the true unflinching terror of its progenitor, but others are worthy efforts, while some (maybe most?) are downright atrocious with no regard for continuity whatsoever. Here, from worst to best, we rank every single Texas Chainsaw movie.

9. Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) It only makes sense that this iteration of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre is at the very bottom of this list. It's totally corny, very '90s, and the scares... leave much to be desired. But, at least for me, that's a part of its meager charm; the plot is peak horror: post-prom four teenagers encounter Leatherface and his family. But one of those teenagers is Renee Zellweger and one of Leatherface's family members is Matthew McConaughey! Unsurprisingly, McConaughey is on level 10—hamming it up as Leatherface's compatriot. Sadly, even peak McConaughy can't save the weakest link in the TCM universe. —Kerensa Cadenas

8. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) It's never a great idea to open your decades-later sequel-masquerading-as-a-remake with too much footage from the original movie. Why invite the comparison to the classic the audience already knows and loves? Though it's not without its charms, particularly when it plays up the cheesy 3D effects, Texas Chainsaw 3D makes a number of unforced errors as it attempts to rev the old familiar weapon for one more round of hacking. Tasked with playing the long-lost Sawyer cousin, Alexandra Daddario finds some fun grace notes, particularly when she flips the tables on some corrupt cops in the final act, but the movie also makes her jump on a Ferris wheel to escape Leatherface, one of the goofier acts of panicked terror ever put to celluloid. At least we also get Daddario tossing her grumpy relative a chainsaw and saying, "Do your thing, cuz!" —DJ

7. Leatherface (2017) What turned Leatherface, the boy, into Leatherface, the man? It's hard to imagine anyone besides an exhausted studio executive or a desperate screenwriter asking that question, but 2017's Leatherface, a prequel that disregards other attempts to explain our chainsaw-loving villain's origins, sets out to answer it with po-faced solemnity and brutal violence courtesy of Inside directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo. Gifted performers like Lili Taylor and Stephen Dorf, playing Leatherface's mother and a Texas Ranger, do their best with supporting roles in this story of young Jedidiah Sawyer (Sam Strike) getting banished to a mental institution, where he breaks free with a trio of cruel patients and a captive nurse for a bloody road trip through the backcountry. Lacking the psychological nuance or vulgar poetry of Rob Zombie's similarly backward-looking Halloween, Leatherface cruises down familiar roads before finally driving into a ditch. —Dan Jackson

6. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Set 50 years after the 1974 original, Netflix’s entry, directed by David Blue Garcia, acts as its direct sequel, ignoring everything from Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and beyond—a bold move, putting the filmmakers in a position that demands they deliver something better than all eight sequels. To be fair, that shouldn’t be too difficult. So where does this one stand? Somewhere in the middle. If you’re looking for anything more than the basics—Texas setting? Check. Chainsaw? Check. Massacre? Check.—you’ll be disappointed. Among the thrills and kills, there are some poorly misguided attempts to make statements on topics such as gun control, systemic racism, cancel culture, and influencers, and these head-scratching mixed messages never quite land. As for old man Leatherface (Mark Burnham) himself, this time he’s a lone wolf. While the Sawyer clan dynamic is sorely missed, it’s nice to see the big lug not being upstaged by any of his deranged relatives—Bill Moseley’s schizophrenic Chop Top from Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 comes to mind. He isn’t the whimpering man-baby as depicted in earlier sequels, either. Here, he sets clever traps and even uses his chainsaw as a whirling projectile. But the biggest upset of all is the return of Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), who is criminally shoehorned in and wasted here. Overall, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a mediocre entry, but we’ve seen worse. Just go in thinking this is a movie about a Boomer chainsaw killer versus gentrifying city slicker Gen Zers, and you might have a blast. —GM

5. Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) After the success of 2003’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake, Platinum Dunes opted to go back in time and explain how the Hewitt family (no longer the Sawyers in the remakes) turned into cannibalistic killers. It’s obvious the whole grim ordeal was going to have a bleak outcome from the get-go—we knew the new batch of pretty faces were all there just to add to the body count; we knew Charlie, soon-to-be Sheriff Hoyt (R. Lee Ermey), was going to lose his teeth; we knew Uncle Monty would somehow lose his legs. All these little revelations just come off as miniscule and not very relevant or novel. Same goes for Leatherface’s origin. A flashback to 1939 reveals that a nameless woman died and gave birth to him in a slaughterhouse. The deformed infant is left for dead in a dumpster, only to be discovered by Luda Mae, who takes him in as her own. Then, we jump to 1969, to find Thomas Hewitt (not quite Leatherface, yet) working as a butcher at the very same slaughterhouse he was born in. After the health department shuts the place down, he goes ballistic and murders his co-workers and takes a chainsaw home as a souvenir—then, the killing spree begins. Of course, Thomas eventually makes his first human-skin mask. At least we get a grisly new version of the 1974 original’s dinner scene—something the 2003 remake failed to deliver. While Andrew Bryniarski, once again, delivers a menacing freight-train performance as Leatherface—one of the best iterations of the chainsaw-wielding maniac—the film is mainly an exercise in nonstop body horror with no hope for any of its characters and no final girl to root for. The Beginning never fully justifies its existence, but it will certainly appeal to gorehounds. —Gil Macias

4. Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) If we had to rank the best Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailers, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III would probably be number one. Riffing off the Arthurian Lady of the Lake legend, the trailer depicts a silvery chainsaw being tossed out of a body of water and into the hands of Leatherface, who lifts it in their air as the roaring blade is struck by lightning. It’s metal as hell, but the movie we got was nowhere near as cool, but to many, it’s still a satisfying return to form for the franchise. This is a bit of a controversial view among the fan base, but there are those who prefer Part III over Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, because the latter went into full-blown dark comedy territory, rendering Leatherface into a rather unscary buffoon. Texas Chainsaw Massacre III ditches that hokeyness and makes Leatherface (R. A. Mihailoff) scary again; the only issue is the plot is mostly a retread of the original movie with two very boring leads, played by Kate Hodge and William Butler. But a pre-Aragorn Viggo Mortensen shines as Tex, one of Leatherface’s new lunatic relatives, and Dawn of the Dead alum Ken Foree shows up as the memorable Benny, a military survivalist badass who aids our two leads. Much like how Leatherface butchers his victims, the MPAA famously did its own hacking and excised much of the gore. Thankfully, those scenes were restored when the uncut version found its way to Blu-ray, delivering us the definitive version of the film as it was meant to be seen. All in all, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III is a serviceable horror film that’s better than you might remember and nowhere near as dismal as some of the dreck that followed. —GM

3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) The bummer about this lucrative remake is that it misunderstands what made the original Massacre so striking. Marcus Nispel, part of a wave of directors who transitioned from music videos to feature films in the ‘90s and early 2000s, replaces Tobe Hooper’s visceral lo-fi sleaze with a desaturated sleekness that draws attention to the movie’s over-the-top gruesomeness. But even if Roger Ebert called the 2003 version (starring Jessica Biel and a smattering of young actors whose names you’ve probably forgotten) “ugly” and “contemptible,” it is one of the franchise’s better installments, coasting on a studio-produced form of B-movie excess that feels incredibly of its time. —Matthew Jacobs

2. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) Having already made the perfect Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, director Tobe Hooper returns to the world of his career-defining masterpiece and attacks it with spiky irreverence. Where the original is remembered for its tension and terror, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 digs deeper into the absurdity of the Sawyer family, giving even more screentime to Jim Siedow's grinning patriarch Drayton Sawyer, satirized here as a cooker of prize-winning chili and an often-ineffective leader of his increasingly unruly clan. With a game Caroline Williams as a gumshoe local DJ and an unhinged Dennis Hopper as an obsessed former Texas Ranger, the movie bounces between the grotesque and the hysterical with the tonal assurance of a David Lynch film. Alongside Gremlins 2: The New Batch and Halloween III: Season of the Witch, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 remains one of best horror sequel curveballs in the history of the genre. —DJ

1. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) The true terror of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre lies in the power of suggestion. From the opening, with its disarmingly lyrical block of text and unnerving "stinger" camera sound effects, to the ending, one of the most enduring images of catharsis and madness in all of horror, director Tobe Hooper toys with the audience. While the title implies carnage, gore, and mayhem, the story delivers little bloodshed, especially compared to the other movies on this list. Instead, he lulls you into the world of Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), her brother, and her hippie friends, moving across the Texas landscape in a van. Then he slowly builds tension, pairing a Hitchcockian playfulness with an often strangely beautiful quasi-documentary visual approach. Every scene and every scream works. Functioning as a critique of the cannibalistic core of American capitalism and an exercise in low-budget filmmaking showmanship, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre retains its ability to slice through your consciousness. —DJ