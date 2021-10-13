'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Gives Us the Perfect Representation of the Horse Girl

Season 2 of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, which adapts the classic Ann L. Martin books for a new generation, remains absolutely charming and wholesome, finding ways to tap into the specific anxieties of middle school girls while staying sweet without verging into saccharine. This season, the girls face new challenges: Kristy (Sophie Grace) moves into a posh neighborhood with her mom's new husband's family; Mary Anne (Malia Baker) gets a boyfriend; Stacey (Shay Rudolph) has to remember that it's OK not to be in total control all the time, especially when it comes to her diabetes; and Claudia (Momona Tanada) has to deal with loss.

But some new members of the team drop in with their own lessons to learn and dramas to hash out. One matter in particular comes to a head in Episode 2, "Claudia and the New Girl," where the super-cool Claudia Kishi has to train the excitable Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) on the eponymous club's operations. It's a half-hour that will speak to you if you've ever been the weird insecure girl who just likes to write fantasy novels about horses.

Claudia has always, even before the Netflix adaptation, been the coolest member of the Baby-Sitters Club, and the show only reaffirmed that with her tweenage effortlessness and incredible outfits that make me, a 31-year-old woman, envious. It wholly makes sense to me that Mallory is intimidated. In reality, I was probably more of a Mallory, with a dash of Kristy's competitive streak and a hint of Stacey's perfectionism, than I was a Claudia at that age. I was easily intimidated by girls who seemed as confident as Claudia Kishi. Whereas they were pulling together effortless looks, I was bedazzling a pair of jorts with a hot glue gun (it was as bad as it sounds) in an effort to approximate their aesthetic.