Entertainment Everything We Know About 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2 Are we heading back to Stonybrook anytime soon?

Netflix

When Netflix's adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club hit the streaming service in early July, it turned out to be a thoroughly modern interpretation of Ann M. Martin's bestselling classic book series, giving life to familiar storylines while adding its own creative twists. The show got rave reviews from critics and is still holding steady on Netflix's Top 10 list, so it's safe to assume that we'll be heading back to the suburbs of Stonybrook in no time. Here's everything we know so far about where The Baby-Sitters Club will go from here.

Will there be a Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club? Netflix hasn't posted an official announcement yet, but since the company usually likes to wait until roughly a month or so after a shows premiere to decide whether it'll get a second shot, we'll likely be hearing about a Season 2 renewal by August, if not sooner. When the series stopped publishing in 2000, 213 Baby-Sitters Club novels had been written, so the show has plenty of plot fodder to choose from in subsequent seasons.

When will Season 2 come out? If Netflix issues a prompt renewal (and if production on TV, which has delayed a ton of shows from finishing up and even starting their filming schedules, isn't paused for much longer through this quarantine) we could likely see new Baby-Sitters Club episodes as soon as 2021. The episodes are quite short (none are longer than 30 minutes), so they won't take nearly as long as a 10-episode season with hour-long installments to shoot.

Who is in the cast? We can safely assume that all of the core cast will return for another season of The Baby-Sitters Club. That includes club founder Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), members Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), and Dawn Shafer (Xochitl Gomez), and their various parents, inducing Kristy's mom Elizabeth (Alicia Silverstone), as well as her new stepdad and step-family, Mary-Anne's helicopter dad Richard (Marc Evan Jackson), and Claudia's grandmother Mimi (Takayo Fischer).