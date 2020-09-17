Entertainment The Most Absolute Batshit Moments in Netflix's 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' The follow-up to the 2017 horror-comedy' is a perfectly fun and deranged B-movie, full of bloody gross-outs and surprising twists.

Netflix

Who is The Babysitter: Killer Queen meant for? I've been asking myself this for days since the new Netflix sequel shot up on the streaming service's Top 10. Overhearing tweens on the street talking about it ("I thought it was a COMEDY, but ACTUALLY it's a HORROR-COMEDY."), I thought that surely I wasn't the target demographic, despite having watched The Babysitter, from Charlie's Angels and Termminator Salvation director McG. I'd viewed the 2017 movie with skepticism, not fully convinced by the end that I'd spent an hour and a half of my time wisely, although I did laugh out loud at some of the goofs, gags, and over-the-top gory moments. Now, having seen the recently released follow-up, I will confidently recommend this demonic romp to anyone who loves fun, dumb shit -- and having seen its predecessor is not at all required for having a good time. Here's the gist: The first Babysitter introduced viewers to Cole (Judah Lewis), a nerdy junior high schooler who has a big, problematic crush on his hot babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving, readying herself for 2019's super-fun and tonally similar Ready or Not), who's hiding something big: She's the leader of a blood cult with dreams of unspecified powers and immortality. One night, Cole stumbles on Bee and her four high school friends -- inexplicably and perpetually shirtless guy Max (Robbie Amell), dumb cheerleader Allison (Bella Thorne), chill guy (Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach for the former Viners), and goth girl wildcard Sonya (Hana Mae Lee) -- in the midst of a ritual, for which they need his blood. Cole spends a night dodging brutal attacks but manages to survives. The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up two years after this incident, which no one believes actually happened and that Cole is just losing it. In trying to escape this cloud of peer ridicule, he joins his appropriately aged crush/neighbor/friend Melanie on a weekend trip to a secluded lake where, oh no, Cole is plunged into another night of demonic mayhem and survival games. This time, he's joined by new transfer student Phoebe (Jenna Ortega), who's been similarly pegged as "crazy." Together, they conquer the demons out to siphon and drink his blood and offer a surprisingly progressive treatise on the way we think about mental health in America. But who cares about what this movie has to say when so, so many incredible and perplexing things happen!! To convince you that The Babysitter: Killer Queen is indeed worth spending a chunk of your evening with, here is a mere sampling platter of this movie's most absurd events.

A jet ski leaks a trail of fuel, monumentally explodes Yes, sweet, gullible Cole gets tricked into yet another blood ritual, but learning from their mistakes the first time, the demon cult hosts it on an impossibly well decorated living room of a pontoon boat on a lake. For "reasons," Phoebe ends up on the boat, seeking fuel for the jet ski she is riding around on the lake, and escapes with Cole, sliding down a big top-deck slide onto her ride. But there's been foul play! The tank leaks a stream of gas. After the two serendipitously arrive on the beach of an island Phoebe was looking for, one of the pontoon cultist sets the leakage on fire, igniting a snaking wick of gasoline that explodes the jet ski into a plume of smoke and fire as if it were a nuclear blast. Hana Mae Lee gets beheaded by a surfboard If you're a baddie in The Babysitter movies, you've definitely signed yourself up for an unpredictable, gruesome demise. Of the returned blood cult demons, it's Sonya (Hana Mae Lee, whom you may recognize from the Pitch Perfect movies) who gets one of the biggest, most fun deaths. Coming in literally ablazing, armed with a flamethrower, Sonya torches a bad man who was attacking Phoebe (long story, just watch it), but it's Cole she's after, of course. He and Phoebe have locked themselves into a nearby car, though, and they run over Sonya, who just won't fucking die, multiple times until she's pinned to a rock formation by the nose of the car which stopped very abruptly, shooting the surfboard (?) that was tied down on the top rack straight into Sonya's neck. Very gnarly! Bella Thorne shoots a deer clean off its legs Yes, that Bella Thorne, who I am convinced went through with her gross OnlyFans stunt to promote this movie, is back as a demon cheerleader with a thirst for innocent blood that can only be quenched by killing Cole. In her pursuit of Cole and Phoebe, the three of them end up in a craggy clearing where Thorne's Allison announces herself by shooting a rabbit, which explodes. But wait! There's more. In a flashback, we learn of Allison's past where she had dreams of becoming a big-shot journalist (it went disastrously) before Queen Bee scooped her up to join her cult, which Cole and Phoebe somehow exploit to try and convince her to not kill them. Right before this back-and-forth bargaining, Allison fires off another warning shot on a deer that has conveniently wandered into the area, blasting off its entire top part from its four legs. Absolutely stunning, and reminiscent of the infamous cow-slicing scene from the oft-forgotten show Under the Dome that baffled the internet.

There's a dance number about sex Believe it or not, Cole losing his virginity is a major plot point that feeds directly into this movie's final twist. To commemorate this big boy occasion, Cole and sexual partner Phoebe start off with a hot makeout session in the underground bunker they're hiding out until sunrise, which then erupts into a full-blown dance number and euphemistic experimental montage to Sugarhill Gang's "Apache," a song that is also a callback to the first film where Cole says he and Bee had listened to this song "like, 48 hours straight." The Babysitter: Killer Queen can show blood spurting over its characters' faces multiple times, but not sex! Ken Marino says "broccolini" in an Italian accent Ken Marino -- a comic staple who's had big and small parts in many of the funniest shows and movies from the past 30 years, including The State, Wet Hot American Summer, Veronica Mars, Party Down, Eastbound & Down, Childrens Hospital, Black Monday, etc. -- did not get much screen time in the first Babysitter movie as Cole's dad, Archie, but this time he's given space to breathe some emotion into the father-son relationship and do some goofy riffin'. This comes in one of the movie's early scenes, where he and his wife (Leslie Bibb, holding it down in her own right) are fretting in the kitchen over Cole's presumed delusions and try to divert him from overhearing their chat with some silly Italiano accents about dinner. Later, he will smoke a bunch of weed and play with an Oculus. Neither of these are particularly absurd, I know, but it's-a good! The two Babysitter movies come full circle Arguably the most astounding thing about this movie is that it actually feels like a smart, purposeful sequel, while still providing plenty of background context that anyone could understand its internal logic. There are callbacks aplenty to the one-liners of The Babysitter, but Killer Queen is surprisingly thorough in building out its world. Even though Bee is seemingly out of the picture in all the promotion for this movie -- and there was lots of speculation whether or not Samara Weaving would reprise her role -- it all ends up tying back to her and a grand scheme to set up Cole and Phoebe, whom Bee also babysat and the reason she made a deal with the devil at all. It's actually very sweet, in its own Babysitter-esque way, how it all ties together in the end, with the final moments closing the lid on this two-part iteration of the series. But having found its stylish groove, another batch of these B-movies wouldn't be so bad.

