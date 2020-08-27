The Blood Cult Is Back in Netflix's Horror-Comedy 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Trailer

If you're looking for some trashy fun, Netflix is unleashing some primo McG content on audiences next month. Back in 2017, the streamer debuted The Babysitter, which posed the question: What if your super-hot babysitter (Samara Weaving, essentially preparing for her Ready or Not role) that you had been crushing on was actually the leader of a Satanic blood cult? Despite the first movie wrapping up fairly neatly, round two of the bloody affair, titled The Babysitter: Killer Queen, is on its way to the streaming service.

This time, Cole (Judah Lewis) is now a high schooler himself, dealing with latent issues over the fact that one time his babysitter and her bloodthirsty high schooler friends tried to murder him during one deranged night of fatal mishaps. Two years after that night, he's coaxed into going on a lake trip by his longtime neighbor and crush, Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind), when suddenly he's greeted by the very same crew of hot, evil teens who have returned from the dead to ensnare him in their trap once again. Cast members Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach, are all back, and a bit at the end of the trailer teases an appearance from Samara Weaving's Bee, as the eponymous babysitter, but Weaving's participation hasn't been confirmed yet.

The slapstick gorefest hits Netflix on September 10.