The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

The second season of Stranger Things doesn't arrive until Halloween, but if you're looking for some '80s music cues and violent shenanigans involving minors, Netflix has got you covered.
Later this month, the service will make its latest foray into the comedic horror genre with The Babysitter, a slapstick-looking throwback from director McG, who you may remember as the filmmaker behind the Charlie's Angels reboots and the Terminator where Christian Bale yelled at everyone. This movie looks pretty different from those -- a John Hughes dramedy with human sacrifice thrown in.
Judging from the bouncy trailer, The Babysitter is about a 12-year-old kid named Cole (Judah Lewis) whose parents leave him with a babysitter (Samara Weaving) and, as you'd probably guess, things do not go as planned. When he sneaks out of his room after bedtime, Cole witnesses a game of spin the bottle that descends into bloody violence. It appears his babysitter and her friends, which includes Bella Thorne (Famous in Love), Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), Andrew B. Bachelor (Meet the Blacks), and Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People), have other plans for Cole. Things go very wrong. Like, gunshots, fires, and car crashes wrong.
It's been an adventurous ride for this project: Writer Brian Duffield's script first gained attention on 2014's Blacklist, an annual list of the hottest un-produced screenplays; the script sold to McG's Wonderland production company back in 2014 and the single-named producer jumped onboard to direct in 2015; then, the movie was originally supposed to get released in theaters by New Line, which produced this year's IT, but the film ended up getting sold to Netflix towards the end of 2016. Is that a bad sign? Well, the trailer does feel a little more frantic and silly than scary, but it could be a low-key, no-fuss piece of candy corn to chew on this fall.
The Babysitter hits Netflix on Friday, October 13, arriving just in time for anyone looking for something a little goofy to watch in preparation for Halloween.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.