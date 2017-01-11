Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

Points to Crazy: Her Relentless One-on-One-Time Interruptions

There are always people who refuse to make themselves active time-with-the-Bachelor-getters, then complain and complain about how they didn't get enough time, before getting sent home. Now, is Marky Mark from the 1996 thriller Fear one of these people? No, of course not -- he has literally UNLIMITED time, because all clocks in 1996 were analog and didn't have glass faces, so he could just turn them back however the damn hell he pleased.

But this year's crew, or at least the ones on the first Group Date, oh, they were hearty; they fought. One fought hardest, however, and it was Corrine, who took 1) Nick away first, immediately, and didn't even talk before making out with him, 2) came back for more while he was with Dolphin Shark Girl, told her "I'm interrupting you," forced Nick to take what appeared to be a Lemon Drop shot, and made out with him, then 3) came back AGAIN, while Taylor was telling the world how she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Hopkins at age negative-12, and made out with him once more.