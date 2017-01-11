The New 'Bachelor' Contestant Bios Are Absolutely Insane

Christen

Age: 25

Occupation: Wedding Videographer

Hometown: Tulsa, OK

Height: 5'5"

Tattoos: Yes, one on my wrist. The life of Jesus in symbols.

All-time favorite movies: A Time to Kill, Remember the Titans, Zoolander

If you could break any law, with no repercussions, which law, and why? I would break into the White House and spend months sleeping in a storage closet and observing what actually goes on behind closed doors.

If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? A grapefruit! They're sweet and sour. Ha! They're colorful. They smell great. And they're so full of life and energy. That's me. :) And you have to peel them back to get to the good stuff.

If you could be any animal, which one and why? Wild Mustang. They are wild, free and uninhibited. They run with the wind.

What's your guilty pleasure television show? I used to watch DWTS and then pause the TV and practice all of the dance moves like they were goin' out of style.

If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? The President. So curious what actually goes on back there (a.k.a. the show, Scandal).

What are you most afraid of? Failure

If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Katniss Everdeen. She's tough and hot and she marches to the beat of her own drum! Dig it!