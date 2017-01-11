The New 'Bachelor' Contestant Bios Are Absolutely Insane

Read our recap of The Bachelor 2017 season 21 premiere!
If you've ever been on a job interview, a first date, or stuck in the back of an awkward Uber Pool, you know how hard it can be to sum yourself up in fun, stranger-friendly facts. Next time, turn to the ladies of The Bachelor for icebreaker inspiration.
To pump you up for Season 21 of ABC's glitziest reality dating contest, the network released bios for each of the lovely ladies vying for repeat Bachelor Nick Viall's heart. Each woman shares her height down to the quarter-inch, most profound fears, chaste guilty pleasures, and the animal with which she most identifies (dolphin). They also provide detailed tattoo descriptions, to better identify the cast's multiple Danielles, Elizabeths, and Jasmines; and inadvertently double as promotion for network neighbor Scandal, which premieres a new season later in the month.
Presented without commentary -- they say more than enough on their own -- behold the beautiful stories of next month's Bachelor class:
Alexis
Age: 23
Occupation: Aspiring Dolphin Trainer
Hometown: Secaucus, NJ
Height: 5'6"
Tattoos: Yes. I have an Aries symbol on my wrist and "smile with the rising sun" on my left hip.
All-time favorite movies: Good Will Hunting, Titanic, Tristan and Isolde
If you could be any animal, which one and why? Dolphin or dog. I love the ocean and dogs are very active!
How would you describe yourself as a lover? Caring, romantic, honest
What is the most outrageous thing you have ever done? Move to Miami alone!
What are five things you can't live without? My family, my dog, my best friend, my fake eyelashes and whitening strips
What is your most embarrassing moment? My ex-boyfriend telling me I had a mustache at a Giants game.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? The Little Mermaid. Who doesn't want to be a mermaid?
What are you most afraid of? E.T. the alien
Angela
Age: 26
Occupation: Model
Hometown: Greenville, SC
Height: 5'7"
Tattoos: No
All-time favorite movies: Ace Ventura, Despicable Me, The Notebook
If you could be any animal, which one and why? Dolphin. They are playful and sociable and live in family groups.
What is the most outrageous thing you have ever done? Move 500+ miles away from home with no family.
What are five things you can't live without? Lip balm, water, hair tie, iPhone and most importantly – my mom. :)
Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Definitely married, have one kid so far. Be a stay at home mom. Still model some if possible. Enjoying life with my family.
If I never had to ______, I would be very happy. Drive myself anywhere
What's your worst date memory? A guy putting down the name as "Batman" while we waited for a table. So immature.
What's your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Desserts! Oh, and I lick the popcorn bag too. I'm a weirdo. My brother and I used to do it all the time when we were little. So unhealthy. LOL.
Astrid
Age: 26
Occupation: Plastic Surgery Office Manager
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Height: 5'7 ½"
Tattoos: Feather with quote on left underarm & half heart/infinity symbol on right wrist
All-time favorite movies: Titanic, The Other Woman, Beauty and the Beast, Bourne movies
If you could be any animal, which one and why? Dolphin, so I could rescue lost sailors and swim in the ocean doing tricks.
What are five things you can't live without? My mom, my phone, lashes, yoga, red wine
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? The Little Mermaid before legs. I would love to explore the ocean.
Do you have a serious fear of any kind of animal? Horses freak me out. I've had some bad experiences.
If I never had to ______, I would be very happy. Work
What's your favorite television show and why? Scandal. Love Olivia Pope!
What's your guilty pleasure television show? Real Housewives of all cities.
What are you most afraid of? Dying alone and just getting old and wrinkly.
Briana
Age: 28
Occupation: Surgical Unit Nurse
Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
Height: 5'4"
Tattoos: Celtic knot that means eternity on my right foot
All-time favorite movies: Zoolander, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Shawshank Redemption
If you could be any animal, which one and why? Dolphin so I could breathe underwater, do flips and be cute.
What is the most outrageous thing you have ever done? Moved to Utah
What are five things you can't live without? Coffee, my water bottle, family/friends, socks, chapstick
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Ariel from The Little Mermaid. She's a mermaid with great hair, cool animal friends and she marries a cutie.
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? Pineapple: Hawaiian, delicious, tropical, and pretty.
What is your favorite television show & why? Friends. I watch a million reruns and it never gets old.
What's your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Big Mac Meal from McDonalds
Brittany
Age: 26
Occupation: Travel Nurse
Hometown: Santa Monica, CA
Height: 5'2"
Tattoos: No
What are five things you can't live without? My mom, tennis shoes, the sun, chocolate, and music.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Hopefully married with a child and with a successful career in a hospital.
Do you have any phobias? Snakes
I hate it when my date... Is rude to servers or is on his phone.
How much do you like camping? A lot! As long as it's not cold outside.
Who do you admire most in the world? Beyoncé: She is a strong, sexy, independent woman who can sing and dance like no other. Plus, she is a Virgo like me!
Do you prefer team sports or solo sports and why? Team: I love some competition and it makes it more exciting and a good time.
If you really wanted to impress a man what would you do? Cook him dinner. Because food is the way to a man's heart.
Christen
Age: 25
Occupation: Wedding Videographer
Hometown: Tulsa, OK
Height: 5'5"
Tattoos: Yes, one on my wrist. The life of Jesus in symbols.
All-time favorite movies: A Time to Kill, Remember the Titans, Zoolander
If you could break any law, with no repercussions, which law, and why? I would break into the White House and spend months sleeping in a storage closet and observing what actually goes on behind closed doors.
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? A grapefruit! They're sweet and sour. Ha! They're colorful. They smell great. And they're so full of life and energy. That's me. :) And you have to peel them back to get to the good stuff.
If you could be any animal, which one and why? Wild Mustang. They are wild, free and uninhibited. They run with the wind.
What's your guilty pleasure television show? I used to watch DWTS and then pause the TV and practice all of the dance moves like they were goin' out of style.
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? The President. So curious what actually goes on back there (a.k.a. the show, Scandal).
What are you most afraid of? Failure
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Katniss Everdeen. She's tough and hot and she marches to the beat of her own drum! Dig it!
Corinne
Age: 24
Occupation: Business Owner
Height: 5'1"
Hometown: Miami, FL
Tattoos: Yes, but hidden and are being lasered off, so they are already faded.
If you could be any animal, which would you be and why? I would be a cheetah. They're strong and fierce.
What's your most embarrassing moment? Too many to count!
What do you do for a living? I own an online business. It's very important to me, but the cool thing is it's online, so I can run it from anywhere.
I hate it when my date... Is in love with themselves.
What's your guilty pleasure TV show? Frasier
Describe your idea of the ultimate date: Just us, the ultimate dining experience in an amazing place.
What U.S. city is the most romantic to you and why? Chicago. It has a lot of fun activities you would want to share with someone special.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Snow White – I want to find my Prince Charming.
Danielle L.
Age: 27
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Height: 5'5"
Tattoos: A lotus on the back of my neck, and two butterfly tattoos -- one on the back of each ankle.
All-time favorite movies: A Walk to Remember, Love Actually, The Notebook
If you could be any animal, which one and why? I would be a fox! They are responsive, sometimes cunning and adaptive.
Who do you admire most in the world and why? I admire Chrissy Teigen. She's gorgeous, strong willed, and unapologetically herself. She and John Legend are couple goals!
What is the most outrageous thing you have ever done? I climbed up on a cliff and swung from a rope on top of a waterfall jumping into the water. The sign said "Locals Only," but we did it anyways.
What's the most embarrassing thing you listen to? Glee Soundtracks!
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Olivia Pope! Beautiful, powerful, strong and intelligent. Gladiators in suits.
What is your favorite all-time book and why? The 5 Languages of Love! Discover yourself, your relationship needs. It's beneficial in all relationships (friends, lovers, co-workers).
What is your greatest achievement to date? Opening my own business at the age of 23!
Danielle M.
Age: 31
Occupation: Neonatal Nurse
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Height: 5'10"
Tattoos: Yes, on my ribs -- getting removed. On my low back -- almost removed. And one on my left ringer finger that says "strength."
All-time favorite movies: The Sandlot, Ferris Bueller, The Notebook
If you could be any animal, which one and why? A Pegasus -- haha! So I can run and fly and have a beautiful mane.
What is the most outrageous thing you have ever done? Moved to Nashville and put myself back together.
What are five things you can't live without? Family, friends, water, chocolate, green smoothies
If you could break any law, with no repercussions, which law, and why? Pretty sure there's a law in Louisiana or Tennessee that states you can't eat ice cream on the sidewalk or something weird like that. I'll break that one.
When and why did you leave your hometown? I lost my fiancé and I needed to start fresh somewhere.
What's the closest you have ever come to being married, and why didn't it work out? Engaged -- my fiancé passed away.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Hermione Granger. She's a smart, clever, beautiful witch.
Dominique
Age: 25
Occupation: Restaurant Server
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Height: 5'4"
Tattoos: No
All-time favorite movies: Titanic. It has everything! Romance, action, drama! Dirty Dancing, because it is a classic. And 2012. I have an obsession with end of the world movies.
Where do you meet guys? In the last few years I've met most guys at work or online via dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.
If you could be any animal, which one and why? I would be any kind of flying bird. I love to travel and see the world and could do that easily as a bird.
Lunch with three people alive or dead, and what would you order? My grandfather, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesus – and we'd be eating burritos from Chipotle.
What are your favorite activities to do with a group? Have brunch and gossip about current events, hiking and attending a concert.
What are five things you can't live without? My dog, my family, Chipotle burritos, music and sunshine
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? I would be Olivia Pope from Scandal. She's a strong female boss who makes her own rules and happens to be in a hot love triangle with two gorgeous men.
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? I'd be a pineapple. Hard on the outside and sweet on the inside.
Elizabeth (Liz)
Age: 29
Occupation: Doula
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Height: 5'4"
Tattoos: Yes -- a fish, flower, arrow, tree, another tree, a saying, a star, another saying. They are on my sides, left foot, left wrist, right finger and back.
All-time favorite movies: Man on Fire, Bridesmaids, Brokedown Palace
What are five things you can't live without? Coconut oil, floss, music, fresh air and my Bible
What is your greatest achievement to date? Helping my sister birth my niece, Grace. I got to be her doula and cut her umbilical cord.
If I never had to ______, I would be very happy. Kill someone
What's the most embarrassing thing you listen to? I am not embarrassed of anything I listen to and I openly am a Belieber.
What's your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Picking my nose while driving. I can't help it and for some reason it's always in my car.
What is your least favorite sport, why? Golf -- it's boring and angers me.
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? A grape so I would get better with age.
Elizabeth (just Elizabeth)
Age: 24
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Height: 5'7"
Tattoos: No
All-time favorite movies: The Notebook, Sleeping with Other People, Finding Nemo
Where do you meet guys? I've been into dating apps like Bumble and Hinge lately. I'd prefer to meet through mutual friends or in front of millions of weekly viewers. :)
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Kate Middleton or Britney Spears. Kate, because she's a princess, duh! Britney, because she's the queen, duh!
Do you consider yourself neat or messy? I like to be organized messy.
What is your greatest achievement to date? Not just one thing. My life has been a journey of achievements that only I would appreciate.
Do you have any phobias that would prohibit participation in certain activities? Claustrophobia and Misophonia -- it's a real thing. Look it up on Google!
What is your favorite television show and why? Game of Thrones, if I don't want people to judge me. Ja'mie: Private School Girl, if I don't care!
Do you have any family holiday or special event traditions that you plan to uphold? I love Christmas -- food/dinner, Christmas Village. I would love it if my kids could go to my high school.
Hailey
Age: 23
Occupation: Photographer
Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Height: 5'7"
Tattoos: 7. Fingers -- dots, collar bone -- heart, forearm -- "Hank," behind ear -- flowers, ankle -- poppy, elbow -- "M," wrist -- bobby pin.
Do you consider yourself a romantic? Nope. I'm very passionate and can be intense but I'm not into making out all the time and being sang to.
What's your greatest achievement to date? Traveling to China to build schools and teach in orphanages.
Do you have any phobias? I'm not into butterflies at all. Jumping bugs suck. Butterflies are a solid no for me though.
What kind of music do you listen to most often? Sheryl Crow is my girl. 90s rock, alternative, hip-hop. But usually 90s.
Who is your favorite author? Dr. Seuss -- he was such an inventor. He said that when he couldn't think of a word to describe something, he'd just simply make it up.
What's your ideal mate's personality like? Independent, confident, caring, funny, supportive, adventurous, clever.
Do you plan on having kids some day? Yes. Two would be great. A lot of things are made for families of four. Only children are strange.
What are you most afraid of? Letting myself down. Accomplishing nothing.
Ida Marie
Age: 23
Occupation: Sales Manager
Hometown: Harlingen, TX
Height: 5'8"
Tattoos? Yes, on my ribs and my dad's date of birth in roman numerals.
If you could be any animal, which one and why? A giraffe, duh! They are beautiful.
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Selena Gomez. I can't sing to save my life, so to belt out a tune for a crowd would be awesome.
What kind of snacks do you like? Cheetos with a pickle.
All-time favorite movies? Step Brothers, Clueless, Wedding Ringer
What is your favorite all-time book and why? I need to read more books.
Who is your favorite author? Again, I need to read more books.
What's your biggest date fear? Falling or getting food stuck in my teeth.
I love it when my date: Makes me laugh, knows how to have a good time, and kisses me when I least expect it.
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, what would you be? Strawberry -- they are sexual and taste great with wine.
Jaimi
Age: 28
Occupation: Chef
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Height: 5'2"
Tattoos? Wrists -- "Forever Smiles," side -- "To Die For," Left lower back -- heart shaped grenade, right lower abdomen -- symbol of my initials, a heart and the #5
If you could be any animal, which one and why? A tiger. In Bali. I like warmer climates, I like to be social, and they're strong and beautiful.
What is the most outrageous thing you have ever done? I've crowd surfed, which was amazing.
What is your greatest achievement to date? Catering the Oscars.
What are you most afraid of? Probably not knowing truly if someone loves me as much as I love them.
If you wanted to really impress a man, what would you do and why? Depending on how much bigger he is than me, I could bench press him with my legs. It's pretty exciting and surprising.
What's your worst date memory? I went on a blind date and he got up in the restaurant and sang to me. First and last date.
Do you follow a specific diet (i.e. vegetarian, macrobiotic, etc.)? Pesco-pollo-lacto-ovo-paro-tarian. Just fish + bird, plus byproducts.
Jasmine B.
Age: 25
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
Height: 5'2.5"
Tattoos? Yes. "Always and Forever" on my left foot along the side
What would an ex say are your 3 worst attributes? I'm too nice, I care too much what others think, and I get stressed easily.
If you could be any animal, which one would you be and why? An owl, so I could fly. Plus, they are so unique. They are the quietest and have superior eyes, wings and ears. I want to see and hear everything, even in the dark.
Who is your favorite author and why? Steve Harvey. He dished out great advice on success and relationships.
What's your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Cracking my neck
What's the closest you have ever come to being married and why didn't it work out? Engaged. Because I was too young and he ended up proving he doesn't deserve my greatness
Do you prefer a man who wants to be pursued or a man who pursues you and why? A man who pursues me. I don't usually chase men. I know I'm attractive and have a lot of great qualities. A man who pursues me gives me assurance that I'm what he wants.
Jasmine G.
Age: 29
Occupation: Pro Basketball Dance
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Height: 5'7"
Tattoos? Yes. Inside lip and wrist. Star and my sorority.
Lunch with three people, alive or dead and what would you order? RuPaul, Dave Chappelle, Prince. I would order pizza.
Who do you admire most in the world and why? My mother. Everything she has given up for me to be where I am is just unreal. I never met someone who works that hard.
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Guy Fieri. He can cook. He gets to travel and eat food from all over the country and he is hilarious! I'm the girl version.
All-time favorite movies? A League of Their Own, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, The Sandlot
What are you most afraid of? Being left in open water alone!
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? I would be Olivia Pope from Scandal. She's such a power woman. Great job. Boss lady. However her love life sucks. Too familiar.
If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? First I would buy socks because I can never find them! Then buy out a sports team.
Josephine
Age: 24
Occupation: Unemployed Nurse
Hometown: Santa Cruz, CA
Height: 5'7 ¾"
Tattoos? None
If you could be any animal, which one and why? Hmmm... Good question. A tiger or lion. They're clever, loving and get things done! Also they run in packs so they always have support. :)
Who do you admire most in the world and why? My brother. Hands down. He has been my greatest inspiration, best friend and biggest motivator in life.
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Steven Hawking just to know what it's like to have a brain like that!
Do you affiliate yourself with a certain religion and if so, which ones? I am Jewish by culture but am very open to all religions, love God and consider myself to be a spiritual person.
What is your all-time favorite book and why? A Thousand Splendid Suns. It changed my life. I have never been more connected to imaginary people
How much do you enjoy the theater? Love it! I used to do musical theater in high school. Miss it sometimes.
What's your biggest date fear? Bad breath and awkward kisser
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? Something disgusting so nobody eats me!
Kristina
Age: 24
Occupation: Dental Hygienist
Hometown: Lexington, KY
Height: 5'2"
Tattoos? No.
Who do you admire most in the world and why? My parents. It takes courage to open your heart and home to four orphans and give them a life otherwise unobtainable.
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? My biological mother. I'd like to know what she was going through when I was young and if choosing alcohol over kids was worth it.
Who is your favorite actor and why? Meryl Streep. She can adapt to any character assigned and do a wonderful job fulfilling that role.
What is your favorite television show and why? Ninja Warrior. I am amazed by what a human body is capable of and it motivates me to work out.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Fiona from Shrek. She's got some serious karate moves and she's feisty and darling.
Do you have a fear of aging and are you going anything to prevent it? No I don't fear aging. I think it's a beautiful thing. Aging represents life's milestones and memories
Who is your favorite clothes designer? Myself. Sometimes if I can't find an outfit for an event, I would end up making my own.
Lacey
Age: 25
Occupation: Digital Marketing Manager
Hometown: Manhattan, NY
Height: 5'3"
Tattoos: No
If you could have lunch with three people, alive or dead, who would you pick and what would you order? Shakespeare, JK Rowling, Joe Jonas; burgers and fries.
What's your greatest achievement so far? Graduating with a double degree and learning Arabic.
All-time favorite movies: Armageddon, Step Brothers, Wedding Crashers
What's your guilty pleasure TV show? Dancing with the Stars
What's your biggest date fear? That he's going on another date right after (that has happened before).
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? Apple (a little tough on the outside but sweet inside).
What's your biggest regret? Giving people third and fourth chances
How important is your family's approval to you when it comes to dating? Very, I have never brought anyone home and my family means everything to me.
What's your ideal mates personality like? Makes me laugh, smart/intelligent, serious when he needs to be, but can also goof off.
Lauren
Age: 30
Occupation: Law School Graduate
Hometown: Naples, FL
Height: 5'7"
Tattoos: None.
What's your best date memory? Great dinner, conversation, and mini golf.
If you could be any animal, which would you be and why? A dolphin because they are so cute and smart and they get to live in such a beautiful environment, under the sea!
How would you describe yourself as a lover? I give 100% - always trying to keep the relationship fun and full of adventure.
Where do you see yourself in five years? Hopefully married with kids and lots of pets and a house full of laughter.
What are five things you can't live without? My super soft vintage Hall & Oates t-shirt, chapstick, my family, sushi, music
Are you a country or a city person? Country. The outdoors revives me. I could live on a farm and off the land any day.
All-time favorite movies: Step Brothers, Dirty Dancing, Hocus Pocus
If you could go anywhere in the U.S., where you would you go? State parks, like Grand Canyon or Utah. I love the rock formations.
Michelle
Age: 24
Occupation: Food Truck Owner
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Height: 5'1"
Tattoos: Yes, two – both on my arms.
If you could have lunch with three people, alive or dead, who (and what would you order)? Albus Dumbledore – Sunday roast, Gwen Stefani – Tacos, Princess Diana – Fish and chips
What's a typical Saturday night for you? Dinner and drinks with my girlfriends or take-out Chinese and a movie.
Do you speak any languages other than English? Portuguese
What's the most outrageous thing you've ever done? I went hang gliding in Rio.
What is your ideal mate's personality like? Must have a great sense of humor, caring, loyal, observant, adventurous
If you wanted to really impress a man, what would you do and why? I would take him kayaking because it's one of my favorite hobbies.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Carrie Bradshaw – she's loyal to her friends, has a big heart, and an amazing closet.
I love it when my date… Makes me feel comfortable and notices the little things.
Olivia
Age: 25
Occupation: Apparel Sales Representative
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Height: 5'7"
Tattoos? No.
What is the longest relationship you have been in and why didn't it work out? Four years. He became addicted to pain pills.
If you wanted to approach a man you had never met before, how would you go about it? It depends on the situation and where we are at, but I would try to make eye contact with him and smile. If he comes over to me, I would introduce myself.
What's the most outrageous thing you have ever done? Trying out for my high school football team and becoming the kicker.
What is your most embarrassing moment? When I was a maid of honor for the first time. The speech I gave was so bad that I just started crying, had to stop the speech and sit down.
Who is your favorite author and why? Nicholas Sparks because I am a hopeless romantic.
What are you most afraid of? Spiders and not being able to find love.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Superwoman, because she saves the world.
Rachel
Age: 31
Occupation: Attorney
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Height: 5'4"
Tattoos?: Yes! Right rib cage – Reciprocity, left waist – bible verse
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Michelle Obama. She's everything!
What is you greatest achievement to date? Graduating law school and passing the bar (first time).
Do you have a serious fear of any kind of animal? I hate things that fly (e.g. birds, grasshoppers).
Do you have a fear of aging, and are you doing anything to prevent it? No. My mom is 60 and looks amazing.
What's your biggest regret you've had to date? Focusing too much on my career.
What's the most embarrassing thing you listen to? It's not embarrassing to me, but others would say 90s country music and Justin Bieber.
What are you most afraid of? That I've missed out on my chance at finding love.
Who is your favorite artist and why? Jean-Michel Basquiat. He was so mysterious and died so young. There is so much we don't know about him and could have received from him in the art world.
Raven
Age: 25
Occupation: Fashion Boutique Owner
Hometown: Hoxie, AR
Height: 5'6"
Tattoos: No
All-time favorite movies: Uptown Girls, Bridesmaids, Step Brothers
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Blue Ivy – who doesn't want to be the child of Jay Z and Beyonce.
Who is your favorite actor and why? Brittany Murphy (when she was alive). I loved her spirit!
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? Jasmine! That hair and a pet tiger!
Do you have a fear of aging, and are you doing anything to prevent it? No! Oh, I'm sure I'll use cosmetic procedures to my advantage, but tastefully done.
What is the most romantic present you have ever received and why? A diamond necklace and roses left on my car. I didn't even care if they were diamonds. I just never had a man buy me anything before. So thoughtful!
What hair products do you use? Anything that's cheap! LOL
How good of a cook are you? Terrible!
Sarah
Age: 26
Occupation: Grade School Teacher
Hometown: Newport Beach, CA
Height: 5'5"
Tattoos: None
If you could be any animal, which would you be and why? A puppy! Or, if you're a bird, I'm a bird right? :)
What's the most outrageous thing you've ever done? Maybe this, or moving to NYC with 3 bucks, 2 bags, and 1 me.
Which political party do you align with? Socially Democratic, economically Republican
What's your favorite flower? White roses. They're gorgeous and simple and romantic.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be? Meredith Grey, Olivia Pope, or Carrie Bradshaw, the ultimate girls!
If you wanted to approach a man you'd never met before, how would you go about it? Find something witty to say.
Do you like to gamble? I love it...when I'm winning! I'm good at walking away to make sure that I am. I call it, the hit and run.
What's the most romantic present you've ever received? A star named after me, just like in A Walk to Remember because I hadn't told him I liked that, he came up with it.
Susannah
Age: 26
Occupation: Account Manager
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Height: 5'6"
Tattoos: Yes, an elephant on my back, flowers on my side, bows on the backs of my ankles
All-time favorite movies: Titanic, Inglourious Basterds, Avatar
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Chrissy Teigen. I want to know what it's like to have such a perfect (looking) life.
What is your most embarrassing moment? When I tried to look sexy picking up a pen in front of my high school crush and banged my head into the table.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be and why? This may be extra girly, but I would want to be Ariel. She's a mermaid! Plus she has amazing hair and a seashell bra.
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? Watermelon, because they're sweet and are best during summer.
If you could be any animal, which one and why? A lioness, because they're queens of the jungle but still elegant.
What's your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Buying expensive shoes or not expensive shoes. I just love shoes.
What is your greatest achievement to date? Flying to Europe on a whim with one of my best friends.
Taylor
Age: 23
Occupation: Mental Health Counselor
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Height: 5'4"
Tattoos: No
What's the most outrageous thing you have ever done? Streaking
What are your three best attributes? Loyal, transparency, honesty
Who is your favorite clothes designer? Forever 21
What is the most romantic present you've ever received? A card because I love words of affirmation.
What U.S. city is the most romantic to you and why? Seattle, because it's home.
I hate it when my date… Only talks about himself or only asks about me.
Who do you admire most in the world, and why? Brené Brown for strength and courage to be memorable.
What's your guiltiest pleasure of any kind? Chocolate
If you really wanted to impress a man what would you do, and why? 1) Be myself 2) Be open and authentic 3) Look bomb
Vanessa
Age: 29
Occupation: Special Education Teacher
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Height: 5'3½"
Tattoos: Nope!
What are your three best attributes? My personality, my drive to succeed and work hard, my patience
If you could be any fruit or vegetable, which one would you be? An onion because they're a stable item and can be found all year round.
Do you have any phobias? Sharks/bees
What does your ideal mate look like? I don't really have a type, but a great smile is definitely necessary.
What are you most afraid of? Hurting people's feelings.
Do you speak any languages other than English? French and Italian
What's the most romantic present you have ever received, and why? A promise ring – because it's a freaking promise ring!
How important is your family's approval to you when it comes to dating? Very important. I respect my family's opinions as they usually are right in the end.
Whitney
Age: 25
Occupation: Pilates Instructor
Hometown: Chanhassen, MN
Height: 5'8"
Tattoos: No
If you could be any animal, which would you be and why? An eagle because I can see life from a different perspective
If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why? Gisele Bündchen/Brady because she has the reputation of being a really successful model and married to Tom Brady. :)
Do you have a serious fear of any kind of animal? Horses
What are your favorite sports? Hockey, golf, dance, and football.
What's your biggest regret? I don't live life with regrets!
What are your favorite foods? Fresh fruits, dark chocolate, pancakes, French fries
How much do you enjoy the theater? I like going to movies but also fun to rent them at home.
What does being married mean to you? Loving, caring, communicating, supporting each other through life experiences. Also, creating our own family.
The Bachelor Season 21 premieres on Monday, January 2nd at 8pm on ABC.
