Casting Nick Viall Proves 'The Bachelor' Doesn't Give a Crap About Finding Love

Read our live recap of The Bachelor Season 21 premiere that will update throughout the night!

It was always obvious that Nick Viall was on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons. Now he's our next Bachelor, for the right reasons -- from ABC's perspective, at least: cash money, fan familiarity, above-average height, doing anything to avoid uncertain ratings, and that leather jacket he wears to be trend-sexy even when they're in Barbados. Chase was too boring, Luke was worse, and Chad's predicted sweet potato intake simply wasn't cost-effective. Which meant there wasn't anything left to do except pull a dirty, desperate stunt and anoint Nick. It just might work.