'The Bachelorette' Recap: Aaron Rodgers' Brother vs. James Taylor

JoJo picks up the rose, and goes into maybe the most straightforward cut-speech in Bachelorette history. She thinks they've built a friendship, but she's not feeling the other side 100%, and she's realized that Wells is not going to be the person she spends her life with, so he's not getting the rose. She says a bunch of nice things afterwards, which she seems to legitimately believe, but she didn't for one second let them affect the swing of her ax, and off comes Wells' smallish head.

This is the JoJo we've been waiting for: no bullshit, no shades of hemming and hedging gray, just down to business, but with a good heart all the while. It's become quite obvious that JoJo wants a guy who can curl 80-pound dumbbells, which is what Wells weighs while Casey Kasem sits on his shoulders. So, no more Wells. This would be where I might say all's Wells that ends Wells, but I won't. I would never say that.