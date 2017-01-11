'The Bachelorette' Recap: Kissing on a Horse Can't Be Sanitary

Now, I Googled "gaucho" on the internet, as well as "gaucho hat," and NONE of them wear anything remotely like this. They're straight-up badass cowboys, with regular cowboy hats and boots that would get them ostracized from the Sweetbitter book club. It's like this one guy decided to sacrifice everything, dress up like that too so Alex would believe that's what gauchos wear, and put himself through the embarrassment of it all just so we could see the little man squirm.

Alex tells JoJo she "looks like something out of a Ralph Lauren model magazine," and before you know it, one gaucho is showing off his crazy horse-breaking tactics. He does lots of horse face-grabbing, twists the horse around in crazy ways that horses are not supposed to twist, and eventually re-creates at least four different kama sutra positions. These guys must get killed weekly. Proving he actually did have sex with the horse but is a heartless lover, the gaucho encourages Alex and JoJo to spoon the horse on the ground, and so they do, they lay on it like they were Laura Dern in Jurassic Park and the horse were an ill triceratops.