'The Bachelorette' Premiere Recap: Um, Aaron Rodgers' Brother Is on the Show

JoJo

Coming into this season, I've had incredibly high JoJo hopes but wasn't even completely sure why. This episode firmed everything up a bit, though, and I honestly think we've got ourselves our best Bachelorette since the famed iron-but-seemingly-sweet fist of Emily Maynard.

A truly great Bachelorette can take control of a purposefully chaotic three months shot through with fear, uncertainty, scandal, absurdity, and between two and five sociopaths, and mold it into what SHE wants. Of course that has to be balanced in a manner that lets the show develop as it should, but the main concern is always that the Bachelorette gets run over -- or at least distracted by -- rampant infighting, paralysis of choice, and the dirty mind tricks that the guys who have banged 950 girls apiece know how to employ to get the thing they want. Especially if that thing is just to win, and not actually get married — something the audience almost always knows, but the Bachelorette can often struggle to identify because these guys are just so damn skilled.