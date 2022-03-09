Batman Movies Just Can't Quit the Joker

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' | Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' | Warner Bros.

Simultaneously defiant and reverential, The Batman is a movie at war with the past. In casting Robert Pattinson in the dual role of the Caped Crusader and Bruce Wayne, filmmaker Matt Reeves charts a new path for this endlessly reinvented comic-book franchise, emphasizing detective work over Christopher Nolan-like spectacle and moody ambiance over Tim Burton's Art Deco excess. Reeves wants to pummel you with plot until you forget Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Adam West, or any other cowl-sporting thespian. At the same time, there are elements of the Bat mythology that simply won't be discarded: the wise butler, the tricked-out car, the signal pointed to the sky, and the lingering trauma of witnessing the death of your parents, which inevitably leads to a freaky bat obsession. And, of course, the Joker. How can you responsibly make a Batman movie without the Joker? It's been done before—occasionally with great results, like with 1992's delightfully unhinged Batman Returns—but the degree of difficulty is high. Since Jack Nicholson gleefully mugged his way through Burton's 1989 Batman, the role has taken on a special appeal to actors, winning Oscars for The Dark Knight's Heath Ledger and Joker's Joaquin Phoenix in the process. But audiences clearly get a kick out of seeing the goofy guy, too. Even when he's not on-screen, the Joker is an essential part of the Batman experience: As these movies repeatedly emphasize, the Clown Prince of Crime is the psychic flip side to Batman's tortured do-gooder act. Even theorizing or pontificating about the significance of the Joker—what he means socially, philosophically, or politically—exists as its own cottage industry, growing more intense as the discourse around each new movie balloons. When The Dark Knight became a phenomenon in 2008, the novelist Jonathan Lethem wrote a New York Times op-ed about feeling "brutalized" by the film and ended his piece by declaring, "​​I have no theory who Batman is, but the Joker is us." Released in 2019, Phoenix's update inspired a wave of moral panic around incels and mass shootings. No contemporary comic-book character demands the attention of critics and pundits in the same way.

The Joker card from the end of 'Batman Begins' | Warner Bros.

At the same time, the character remains ridiculous, particularly when pushed into the often self-serious territory these movies explore. (Never forget Jared Leto's Suicide Squad Joker ominously declaring to Affleck's Batman, "We live in a society.") This is all a little exhausting, right? As new Jokers continue to emerge, a sarcastic tweet by the comedian Scott Aukerman might serve as the definitive take on the character: "There's something almost chilling about the character of the Joker—someone who finds the thought of crime to be funny." The Reeves movie is packed with villains. In addition to Paul Dano's Jigsaw-esque take on the Riddler, this adaptation boasts a latex-clad Colin Farrell as the Penguin, an icy John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, and a mischievous Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, presented here as a mostly ethical burglar sidekick to our hero. The narrative sprawls out like an HBO miniseries, threading a personal tale of Batman discovering his purpose with a larger city-wide story of a corrupt system unraveling at the provocations of a puzzle-loving lunatic. It builds to a climax in Gotham Square Garden, where Batman defeats an army of copycat Riddlers and leads a group of citizens to higher ground in the aftermath of a flood. For a second, you might be tricked into thinking the movie will wrap up in a relatively contained manner, sending Pattinson's vigilante out into the night without teasing another confrontation. Instead, Dano's Riddler ends up in Arkham Asylum, the frequent resting place for Batman's defeated foes. Tasked with focusing on improving his mental health, the Riddler hears a voice in another cell: It's a giggle-prone inmate offering some advice. "One day you're on top, the next day you’re a clown," says the mysterious figure, played by Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Green Knight) and credited only as "Unseen Arkham Prisoner" in the credits. Ah, a clown, you say? This couldn't be the Joker—no, that would be too twisted—or could it? (Yes, it's the Joker.)

Joaquin Phoenix in 2019's 'Joker' | Warner Bros.

It's a reveal that echoes the ending to Nolan's Batman Begins, which didn't feature Heath Ledger at all but did conclude with Batman receiving a Joker card that offered a warning of rising crime in the city. The way Reeves approaches this scene is indicative of his approach to the material: Instead of just a hint, we get more Joker than you might expect. In an interview with IGN, the director described his vision of the Joker this way: "I wanted to create an iteration of him that felt distinctive and new but went right back to the roots.” That's the double bind of making a Batman movie, particularly one that once again returns to the Joker, in 2022. Each supporting character comes with so much history, so many previous incarnations with their own specific identities, that the filmmakers are immediately working from a defensive crouch. (And that's not even counting the many versions of the characters seen in comic books and on TV shows.) Depending on your fluency in Bat-lore, The Batman is either pushing back against a fixed idea of how it should be or introducing you to a new rogues' gallery of mayhem-loving miscreants. Going back to the roots while attempting to push the character forward, Reeves must play a difficult game that feels rigged from the start. At least he has Keoghan's Joker up his sleeve.