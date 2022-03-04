In 'The Batman' Gotham City Is Finally as Gross as They Say

Gotham City is gross. I know this because I am told about how gross Gotham is every time the city is the setting of any major conflict involving superheroes and supervillains that tend to fashion themselves after animals and/or comedians. Exchanges of dialogue about how Gotham is corrupt, diseased, and rotting from the inside are as essential to any Batman movie as the caped crusader himself, so much so that we have taken it for granted that the actual sets will reflect any of that. It's not enough to have mere scenes where characters mutter and moan about the deterioration of their city if we can't actually see what they're talking about.

In recent years, in fact, Gotham has looked downright pristine. When Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy ushered in the modern era of superhero movies for adults, the director's commitment to realism meant that his films needed to look and feel as grounded as possible, famously subbing in Chicago and Pittsburgh whose streets looked swept almost to a shine. Zack Snyder's films, stylized as they are, took the same approach, simply hiding regular city streets and augmented nighttime skylines behind layers of rain and mist. There's nothing wrong with any of this, by the way, except that I fail to see in any of these movies what exactly makes Gotham City a hive of scum and villainy.

The realist angle of superhero cinema is a fun experiment, and led to some downright incredible movies, but the inherent problem with bringing fantasy characters into the real world is that they don't belong here. As silly and heightened and fantastical as they could be, Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns (and, to an extent, Joel Schumacher's less beloved Batman Forever and Batman & Robin) created an outrageously heightened world where one would believe immediately that a rich guy would fight crime by dressing up as a bat to save the city from itself.

With The Batman, Matt Reeves accomplishes the nearly impossible feat of meshing our modern expectations of action movie realism with a very strong sense of atmosphere: Not since Tim Burton's Batman films has Gotham City looked so nasty, a city straight out of our wildest imaginations or our darkest nightmares.