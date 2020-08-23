After an entire day of DC content, including a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer and a look at the much ballyhooed Snyder Cut, the company brought out the big guns Saturday evening: the first look at Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. And it seems emo as hell.

Battinson, as he is known, is at first glance a scruffier take on the Caped Crusader than we are used to seeing. The trailer, set to Nirvana's "Something in the Way," teases a mystery in which Pattinson's Batman is hunting down a villain who leaves him messages like "No More Lies" in an unnerving scrawl. It seems like the culprit is probably Paul Dano's The Riddler, given the nature of the threats. However, Reeves has cast a number of prominent actors as bad guys, including Colin Farrell as The Penguin. If Farrell is here, he's cloaked in unrecognizable makeup. We do get a good look at Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle, whose costume is pretty DIY, and Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon. Audiences also get a taste of Pattinson's Batman issuing a brutal beatdown and growling, "I am vengeance."

Reeves, introducing the trailer at the DC FanDome, explained that it's not quite an origin story for Batman, but it "touches on his origins."

This is certainly not a cheery take on the oft-portrayed hero, but it does look highly appealing to the goths among us. In one shot, Batsy wears heavy eyeliner, looking ready to go to a My Chemical Romance concert. The movie, production on which was delayed because of COVID-19 concerns, is due out October 1, 2021.