Robert Pattinson Untangles Some Riddles in the New Trailer for 'The Batman'

More than a year ago, writer-director Matt Reeves unveiled the first look at the trailer for his emo-looking take on Batman. Then the movie went back into production post-lockdown, Robert Pattinson got COVID, and the world looked as grim as ever. Now, Reeves has returned to the DC FanDome with a brand-spanking new, more expansive look of the masked vigilante. (*Miranda Priestly voice*: A dark take on Batman? Groundbreaking.)

Despite the fact that this is a very familiar tone for this character, The Batman trailer is not without some tantalizing moments as Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne faces off against multiple foes. As the Riddler, Paul Dano's face is obscured throughout the footage, but his stamp is all over it. He leaves Batman a puzzle on the ground with clues like "the sins of my father??" and "renewal is a lie," whatever that means. He also leaves his signature question mark in latte art. Get this villain a barista job. Then there's Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle, who appears to be more of an ally to Bruce, though she probably has her own angle. Regardless, they flirt a lot here. And, finally, we've got Colin Farrell, absolutely coated in prosthetics, speaking in a thick Brooklynese as The Penguin. It's a whole thing.

Reeves covers his sequences in mist and offers shots of Batman walking through a hailstorm of bullets and surviving a Penguin explosion in his Batmobile. What else is in store for the Batman? More answers will come when the movie finally debuts March 4, 2022.