A Thrillist Public Service Announcement

Taking a bet based on blind allegiance to your team usually bites you in the a**, sometimes literally, if that's where you have to get Darryl Dawkins' face tattooed. Talk about a rump roaster! But they say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that first sentence wasn't even forty, so to illustrate the painful consequences of ill-advised fan wagering, we decided to document on video the travails of a certain Thrillist employee who found himself on the losing end of one, requiring him to have his admittedly gross playoff beard removed using nothing but hot wax. So without further ado, click away to bask in his agony, though fair warning that what you witness may make you wish that more than just your allegiance were blind. The more you know...
Lifestyle