The Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Switch off the lights, grab a blanket, and hold your nearest loved one -- these Netflix-ready horror movies are here to fill your head with nightmares. Have fun!
Sinister
Horror-movie lesson #32: If you move into a creepy new house, do not read the dusty book, listen to the decaying cassette tapes, or watch the Super 8 reels you find in the attic -- they will inevitably lead to your demise. In Sinister, a true-crime author (played by Ethan Hawke) makes the final mistake, losing his mind to home movies haunted by the "Bughuul."
Honeymoon
Do not mistake this post-nuptial indie for a romantic comedy (we can recommend plenty of those). In her ferocious directorial debut, Leigh Janiak swaps loving gazes and happy endings for marriage anxiety and existential turbulence. There's something beyond the earthly scope tugging at newlyweds Bea (Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones) and Paul (Harry Treadaway, Penny Dreadful), but the greatest scares start with the plights of typical couples. Honeymoon scares your brain, scares your heart, then scares everywhere else with shocking turns.
The Shining
Stephen King hates this psychotropic adaptation of his horror novel because director Stanley Kubrick took too many liberties. Sorry, Mr. King, but Kubrick shot a classic. With ample silence and a seeping sense of dread, Kubrick preys on his viewers' sheer terror -- those twins, that wave of blood, the pages and pages of "ALL WORK AND NO PLAY" -- and leaves the explanation blank. For all the "Here's Johnny!" spoofs in the word, Jack Nicholson's snarling rendition will always cut like an ax.
The Invitation
This slow-burn horror-thriller preys on your social anxiety. The film's first half-hour, which finds Quarry's Logan Marshall-Green arriving at his ex-wife's house to meet her new husband, plays like a Sundance dramedy about 30-something yuppies and their relationship woes. As the minutes go by, director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body) burrows deeper into the awkward dinner party, finding tension in unwelcome glances, miscommunication, and the possibility that Marshall-Green's character might be misreading a bizarre situation as a dangerous one. We won't spoil what happens, but let's just say this is a party you'll be telling your friends about.
The Omen
Shot by genre-defying director Richard Donner (Superman, The Goonies), this horror classic preys on a parent's worst fears. What if your kid was the Antichrist? As little Damien's victims lose their heads, his American diplomat father (played in earnest by Gregory Peck) tries to keep his on to solve the mystery. Jerry Goldsmith's iconic soundtrack triples The Omen's terror.
V/H/S
An anonymous benefactor tasks a gang with breaking into a house and stealing a VHS tape. They find several, which become the found-footage shorts that comprise this freaky anthology. There's an out-of-this-world sexcapade, a road trip gone awry, a killer glitch, a messed-up video-chatting boyfriend, and a haunted house. V/H/S might sound gimmicky, but we guarantee at least one of its vignettes will make you cower and cry. The collection's strengths are its overarching vision and self-awareness, as well as its diversity of scares.
Here Comes the Devil
Intense, disorienting, and hovering on the edge of abusive, Adrián García Bogliano's Spanish-language horror movie depicts the possession of two preteen children, and the fallout when their parents realize they're all pretty much screwed. Bogliano's sense of realism makes Here Comes the Devil a worthy companion to movies like The Exorcist. His delight in otherworldly insanity makes this is a nightmare worthy of The Evil Dead.
The Wailing
Hollywood horror movies rarely shoot for "epic," content with scaring up a storm with micro-budgets and single locations. South Korean director Na Hong-jin does not suffer from the same apprehension. The Wailing is a masterpiece of mood, 156 minutes of every horror trope imaginable, drenched in mythology us foreigners may not entirely understand. That's fine: The movie's plot, a streak of murderers that may or may not have been perpetrated by demons, tows the viewer through the foggiest moments with one visceral pleasure after another. The Wailing is the metaphysical mystery that we all wanted from True Detective Season 1.
The Babadook
It's the ultimate parental nightmare: What if your child was a total dickbag? Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent's moody horror debut works as a jump scare-filled fright fest, but it's most effective in quiet, lingering moments that explore the paralyzing nature of motherhood. Thanks to an emotionally raw performance from Essie Davis, the film brings you into the psyche of a woman pushed to the edge by the very thing she thinks she's supposed to love the most. In this brilliantly twisted story, the monster isn't under the bed -- it's tucked in it.
Hellraiser
Best remembered for the creepy cenobites -- and all the absurd sequels they inspired -- the original film in Clive Barker's long-running series is more psycho-sexual nail-biter than creature feature. Expertly directed by Barker himself, the movie has more than scares on its mind. It may have birthed Doug Bradley’s iconic Pinhead character, but it's best moments plumb the depths of a broken marriage with all the verve of a great erotic thriller.
The Awakening
Iron Man 3 actress Rebecca Hall stars in this atmospheric period-horror film about an author hired to expose the pranksters behind a "haunted" boarding school. What she does account for is the presence of actual spirits, and a troubled past they're able to unlock. Lined with top British talent, including Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones), The Awakening is a well-worn ghost story with fresh scares.
It Follows
The villain of this retro-thriller doesn't need to creep. "It" -- a demon? An embodiment of fear? A walking STD? -- can come from any direction at any time and can't be stopped. All its target can do is run, or damn someone new by transmitting the possession through intercourse. A relentless chase set against a picturesque suburban dreamworld, It Follows builds scares from pure suspense, a welcome alternative to the screeching, skittish horror movies that frequent theaters.
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Too often dismissed as a footnote to the more flippant (and financially successful) Scream franchise, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare isn't just a meta warm-up for the director's late-career resurgence. By casting the actors from his 1984 original Nightmare on Elm Street as themselves, he finds a surprisingly thoughtful, poignant way back into a franchise that was almost swallowed by camp after years of catchphrase-filled sequels. Funny, subtle, and genuinely frightening, New Nightmare is a work of keen-self-criticism from a genuine master of horror.
The Canal
Splashy and sadistic, The Canal does for the ghost story what Darren Aronofsky did for the addiction drama with Requiem for a Dream. Dipping its toes into The Ring-like waters, the movie's central premise -- a man (Rupert Evans) searching for his missing wife -- drowns in the phantasmagoric. The Canal revels in the visceral, trumpeting jump scares like it's the "William Tell Overture." Not a movie for the weak-stomached or headache-prone.
Hush
While films like the classic Wait Until Dark and the recent Don't Breathe have wrung scares from blind heroes and villains, deaf characters haven't been placed at the center of many mainstream horror movies. Enter (very quietly) Hush, a low-budget home-invasion thriller about a deaf and mute woman (Kate Siegel) being terrorized by a masked home invader (The Newsroom's John Gallagher Jr.). This is the type of movie that can exhaust its premise in 20 minutes if the script doesn't deliver -- how long can two characters face off in a swanky cabin for, really? -- but luckily director Mike Flanagan and Siegel, who co-wrote the film together, have some well-timed twists (and many, many cross-bow arrows) up their sleeves.
The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)
By embracing a meta plot -- a disturbed fan shoddily re-creates the first Human Centipede movie, DIY-style -- Dutch director Tom Six gives a middle finger to the critics who hated the original and manages to create an out-of-the-box story that's... actually pretty great? The depravity of THC2 will hook you, the stylistic choices will impress you, and the gratuitous gore will surely unsettle you. For a defiant horror flick that wants to disgust beyond belief, it's successful and then some. A must-see, for those with strong stomachs.
Children of the Corn
This adaptation of Stephen King's horror short story is campy and light on production value, but hell, those kids. From the opening massacre at a local diner to the several deaths at the hands of "He Who Walks Behind the Rows," this rural shlock pairs perfectly with a bucket of your own (popped) corn.
Pontypool
This Canadian horror movie will cause you to use "Pontypool" (the small Ontario town where the movie is set) as a goofy non-sequitur for the rest of your life, thanks to the unique way the main character, a radio shock jock played by the mesmerizing Stephen McHattie, utters the word over the mic. Over the course of 95 minutes, he does his best to inform listeners about troublesome reports that start coming in about a possible viral outbreak and ensuing cannibalistic mayhem that is unfolding somewhere beyond the walls of the radio station. The action takes place almost entirely in the studio, making for a surprisingly intense and claustrophobic conclusion as the infected horde closes in.
The Sacrament
If you've ever read Helter Skelter or watched Going Clear, you know cults are scary. Director Ti West’s twist on the found-footage film knows that too, and it exploits the cultural touchstones of cult mythology to create a mood of unceasing dread. Anchored by a strong central performance from indie horror vet A.J. Bowen as a naive Vice reporter, The Sacrament builds to a chilling finale that will scare you off taking pamphlets from friendly strangers ever again.
Creep
Patrick Brice's found-footage movie is a no-budget answer to a certain brand of horror, but saying more would give away its sinister turns. Just know that the man behind the camera answered a Craigslist ad to create a "day in the life" video diary for Josef (Mark Duplass), who really loves life. Creep proves that found footage, the indie world's no-budget genre solution, still has life, as long as you have a performer like Duplass willing to go all the way.
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Ana Lily Amirpour's chilly vampire Western isn't particularly scary, but it will get under your skin. Upon its release, critics compared the film's combination of deadpan humor, stark cinematography, and moody music to the work of David Lynch, Jim Jarmusch, and other maverick filmmakers of the '80s. But Amirpour is a singular talent, and her film is far more than a series of Wikipedia-sourced reference points. The film, like The Girl at the center of its story, is out for your blood. Just let it in.
The Nightmare
The horror documentary interviews eight people coping with sleep paralysis, an unexplained phenomenon that immobilizes victims and, occasionally, causes them to hallucinate shadowy invaders. The twist: All of director Rodney Ascher's subjects all describe similar visions. Is it the result of crossed wires in the brain or... something more? Whatever the case, The Nightmare will make you paranoid about your own sleep paralysis vulnerability.
