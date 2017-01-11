The Best Movies to Watch in 4K Now

Mad Max Fury Road

Released: 2015

Where to Watch it: Vudu

George Miller’s demolition-derby sequel was a paean to practical stunts and diesel-fueled spectacle: a reason to get off of your couch and go to the movie theater. But now that you can stay on your couch and still see it, you’ll probably want to catch the gasoline-soaked action on most high-def screen you can fit into your living room. That way you can soak up every detail of in 4K -- from the first mutated lizard to the last flame-belching exhaust. If you need more proof of the intense visuals, Mad Max won six Academy Awards last year, mainly for its mastery in categories like film editing and production design.

The Best Scene to Watch in 4K: The first chase scene. You’ll not only feel like you’re in the middle of a desert car showdown, you’ll also get an even better view of the guy playing a flaming electric guitar solo into battle. (And yes, the flames were real.)