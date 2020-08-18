Hulu's 'The Binge' Reimagines 'The Purge' As a Wild Teen Party in Its Trailer

Replacing all the murder and the mayhem of The Purge, the long-running horror series about a national night of lawlessness, with shots and bong rips sounds reasonable enough. At the very least, there will be less bloodshed, right? That's more or less the premise of The Binge, a new teen comedy heading to Hulu that imagines a vision of America "a few years from now" that's "prosperous, clean, and sober," with one notable exception.

Giving a semi-dystopian update to the "there's a crazy party tonight" sub-genre, which 2019's Booksmart also played with, The Binge follows three friends (Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, and Dexter Darde) as they ditch their parents and make a journey to a giant drug-and-booze-fueled mega-bash complete with blacklights, DJs, and, because this is a "wild" teen comedy, an alligator. While the boys are on their quest, they're pursued by a tough-talking principal played by Vince Vaughn, who has apparently graduated from playing motor-mouthed rebels to motor-mouthed authority figures.

Some of the gags here are pretty broad and there's a punk cover of Afroman's "Because I Got High" on the soundtrack, but that comes with the territory. In a year when social-distancing has canceled most movies and most parties, The Binge could be a welcome throwback when it arrives on Hulu on August 28.