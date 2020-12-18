Boba Fett Is Getting His Own 'Star Wars' Spin-Off Series, 'The Book of Boba Fett'

There's no denying it: Boba Fett is cool. He was cool in The Empire Strikes Back, where he did nothing, and he was cool in Return of the Jedi, where he got eaten by a sarlacc. But he's super cool in the second season of The Mandalorian, in which he actually gets to say more than a few lines and crack some Stormtrooper heads—so cool, in fact, that he's finally getting his own show.

If you stuck around past the credits of The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale "The Rescue," you got a little treat. We fade in on the double suns of Tatooine, and pan over to Jabba the Hutt's palace, which, far from vacant, has been taken over by Jabba's second-in-command. Yes, that's right, it's the much-hyped return of yet one more fan-favorite character from the original Star Wars trilogy: Bib Fortuna! Bib has become quite a large boy in the years since his master was unceremoniously choked to death, and has taken over Hutt's palace for himself. But not for long, as deadly assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) step onto the scene, guns blazing, to relieve him of his throne and all of his ugly minions.

Boba takes a seat in the big chair and Fennec tips back a well-deserved slosh of spotchka, and the teaser ends with an announcement that The Book of Boba Fett is coming December 2021. The announcement confirms a rumor about a Boba Fett spin-off that had been floating around but was mysteriously not addressed during Disney's Investor Day presentation last week. Now we know why!

We have no idea what the plot is or who else will be in it, but it sounds like a fun, classic adventure-of-the-week bounty hunter show. All aboard Slave I in exactly one year.