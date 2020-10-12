Antony Starr on Homelander's Big, Gross Last Scene in 'The Boys' Season 2 Finale

This post contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Amazon's The Boys.

The last image we see of Antony Starr's sociopathic superhero Homelander in the second season finale of The Boys is one that perfectly encapsulates the show's tone: It's grotesque, funny, and just a little bit terrifying. He's standing on the top of Vought tower, looking over the New York skyline, furiously masturbating and telling himself, "I can do whatever I want," through gritted teeth. For Starr, the experience was "so fucking horrible," he says. "You're standing up on this giant fake building on a green screen set with your ass out about to attack yourself and all I could think was, 'What the fuck? What happened to my life? How did I get here?'"

It's a testament to Starr's performance, arguably one of the best on TV right now, that those qualms never show. Over the course of 16 episodes, Starr has crafted a Superman-slash-Captain America stand-in who is as terrifying as he is deeply insecure. He's a narcissist, who betrays his own authority with the curve of his lip. By the time he's violently pleasuring himself, he's been blackmailed by his teammates at Vought International, the corporate entity that controls superheroes; his not-so-secret Nazi girlfriend, Stormfront (Aya Cash), has been burnt to a crisp; and his son, a product of rape, has been wrested from his clutches and taken into government custody. Yet there's still reason to fear his barely contained anger.

The jacking-off scene actually wasn't even supposed to make it in the episode. As Starr explains, he had shot the moment for the first season as a reaction to Homelander's frustration with his (now dead) boss Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue). But Amazon, which had already aired a season full of viscera, was nervous that the rub and tug went too far and pulled it.

"There was another thing that we shot in the Season 2 finale spot and [the studio] thought it was too ambiguous, which was a shame, I thought it was great," Starr says. "But then Eric [Kripke], our very creative boss, thought to himself that would fit kind of well in there. I was reluctant at first, but once I actually saw it, I realized it's really just a moment of neediness, and in context now, it's about trying to recreate that moment of emancipation when he self-realized in Season 1. The a-ha moment of, 'I can do whatever I want,' trying to rekindle that feeling. He's just been through the ringer."