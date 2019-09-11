Everything We Know About Amazon Prime's 'The Boys' Season 2

Amazon's The Boys turns the squeaky-clean superhero archetype on its head. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is about a vigilante group eponymously called "The Boys" whose goal is to tear down the nation's top superheroes, who are, for the most part, under the control of mega-corporation Vought International and generally corrupt as hell. In a world where superheroes are essentially celebrities subject to the whims, promotion, and privileges of a major company, things are bound to get dark and messy.
Season 1 only premiered in late July, but it doesn't seem like we're going to have to wait too long for Season 2 -- Amazon announced that it had already renewed the series for a second season at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con. Production seems to be rolling along: executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg told Collider in August 2019 that they had already watched the first episode of Season 2. With the continuation of Billy, Hughie, the Homelander, and everyone else's stories on the horizon, here's everything we know about The Boys Season 2.
When will The Boys Season 2 premiere?
The Boys Season 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in 2020, although we don't have an exact date as of yet. The series is well into production on Season 2, so we don't expect the wait to be too long; a summer or fall 2020 premiere date seems reasonable.
Who's returning for The Boys Season 2?
Most of the original cast will return for Season 2. That includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, and Tomer Kapon as Frenchie. Malcolm Barrett (also a Timeless veteran), will return as Seth Reed, a marketing executive at Vought who had a few poignant moments in Season 1 of The Boys.
We can also expect most of the Seven to return as well, although it hasn't yet been confirmed. That would include Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Also anticipated to return are Shantel Van Santen as Becca Butcher, Billy's wife, and Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, the head of Vought International.
Who will join the cast for Season 2?
Aya Cash (You're the Worst) is joining the cast, which Variety confirmed just prior to the series premiere. She's set to play Stormfront: who (if the name doesn't immediately clue you in) is a super-powered neo-Nazi created as part of Nazi Germany's hero program. Stormfront, who is male in the comics, came to America in 1938 and is incredibly powerful, possessing the usual gamut of basic superpowers (super strength, durability, flight) as well as the ability to shoot lightning bolts from the mouth.
Per Deadline, Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit, both of whom starred in Eric Kripke's Timeless, will have recurring roles in Season 2. Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, the leader of a mysterious churh, and Doumit will play Victoria Neuman, a young, talented congresswoman.
What is the plot of The Boys Season 2?
Season 1 left us with a full slate of cliffhangers and unanswered questions about the future of The Boys, the Seven, and Vought International. Upon discovering that his wife Becca is alive after engaging in what may have been a consensual relationship with Homelander that ultimately led to her giving birth to a super-powered son, Billy is forced to question his motives about taking down the band of superheroes. That's in addition to the fact that Homelander and Becca's son disproves the belief that Compound V renders heroes unable to produce children, blowing Vought International's tight reign over superheroes right out of the water.
Outside of the focus of Billy and Homelander, The Boys are now on the run after Vought got ahold of their true identities. The Seven aren't really in a much better place, either: with Translucent dead, The Deep sequestered in Ohio, and A-Train pretty beat up, they don't have much going for them either.
All of that sets up an even more tumultuous Season 2, which is really saying something given that literally every character in the series is a disaster. We don't know much plot-wise about the second season -- essentially all we've got thus far is an image from showrunner Eric Kripke that shows him standing between a bloodstained Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), and a suspiciously clean Tomer Kapon (Frenchie). All of them are flipping the camera off, which basically sums up the series' irreverent attitude.
The addition of Stormfront could be another clue as to the future of the show: in the comics, Stormfront is a member of Payback, another superhero team under Vought. Payback brings together heroes like Tek-Knight, Soldier Boy, Swatto, Mind Droid, Crimson Countess, and Eagle the Archer, some of whom have already been name-dropped in The Boys Season 1. It's reasonable to expect that at least some of them, if not the team as a whole, will pop up in Season 2.
Finally, Goldberg told Collider that season two is not only "definitely better than the first season," but also that, "Immediately it just looks a bit better. It feels bigger. The actors all know what they're doing."
We'll be updating this story as more details about The Boys Season 2 emerge.
