Everything We Know About Amazon's 'The Boys' Season 3

In its two seasons, Amazon Prime's The Boys has quietly emerged as one of the best, savviest shows on television. Though from the outside it looks like a generic "what if superheroes were bad" narrative, it's a devastatingly sharp critique of American corporate structures and the horrors they have wrought. (Or have... Vought... if you want to be more specific.) With a Season 2 finale that was characteristically bloody but left a lot of hanging questions, fans are clamoring for Season 3. Here's what we know about it so far.

Has The Boys been renewed for a Season 3?

Yes! The Boys is the biggest hit Amazon has produced and it's not letting it go. The series was renewed for a third season before the second even premiered.

What will The Boys Season 3 be about?

Showrunner Eric Kripke left plenty of open doors in the Season 2 finale, but the biggest reveal has to do with the anti-supe Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit. Victoria had been hovering on the sidelines throughout the season. She's an Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez-esque politician who has been an outspoken opponent of Vought and Compound V. But, as we learn in the last bits of the Season 2 finale, she's also a supe herself with the insane ability to blow people's heads off. So what's her angle here? Hard to say! But we do know that sweet Hughie (Jack Quaid) is going to work for her. What mess has he gotten himself into now? "We want people worrying about thinking about the danger Hughie is in: The poor guy is trying to fight the fight in a good way — in a legal way — and literally step one he finds himself working for a secret supe," Kripke told Variety.

Meanwhile, Homelander's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is now in the custody of Grace Mallory (Laila Robbins) and the U.S. government, while Homelander himself is being blackmailed by Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who threatens to release the video demonstrating how he left a plane of people to die if he goes after her or Starlight (Erin Moriarty). But do not expect Homelander to go down quietly.