Everything We Know About 'The Boys' Season 4

The third season of Amazon Prime's The Boys ended on an appropriately horrifying note. Homelander, once again, lives to see another day and this time he has his similarly powered son Ryan in tow. Meanwhile, Victoria Neuman, who can pop people's heads, is running for Vice President, and Starlight has abandoned Vought completely and is now an official member of The Boys, still led by Billy Butcher, who happens to be dying thanks to all that temporary V he took. So what's next? Here's a primer.

Is there a Season 4 of The Boys?

Yes! It's already been renewed!

When will Season 4 of The Boys premiere?

Well, c'mon, it hasn't even started filming yet. That, according to Karl Urban, who plays Billy, will probably start in August 2022. So it won't be an excessively long wait, but they still have to make the darn thing.

What will Season 4 be about?

Creator and showrunner Eric Kripke told Vulture that The Boys will try to lure Ryan back to the side of reason, away from his maniacal, Trumpian dad. "A lot of the focus of season four is on Ryan because the way that kid turns goes the fate of the world," he said. "It’s whether there’s a second Homelander or somebody who can actually fight Homelander." We also have yet to see what Victoria's whole deal is really, so presumably that will also get some space in the next batch of episodes.

How will I tide myself over until The Boys returns?

Here's some good news: There's a Boys spinoff that will hit your screens before Season 4 gets here. It's called Gen V—get it?—and it's set at a superhero college run by Vought. It stars Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, in addition to The Staircase's Patrick Schwarzenegger, among many others.