'The Card Counter' Will Make You an Oscar Isaac Mega-Fan, If You Weren't Already

This past weekend, Oscar Isaac gave an award-worthy performance that sent the internet spiraling. It wasn't in a film or TV show—though he has both of those coming out. Rather, it was a moment on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival captured by Getty Images. He strokes Jessica Chastain's arm before peering up directly into her eyes. He then kisses her shoulder. It's incendiary, not really even because of the gesture, but because of his gaze.

Oscar Isaac can do more than most with his eyes. He can simmer and smolder; mourn and rage. He bristles with chemistry, sexual and otherwise. In that way, his work in the new film The Card Counter operates as a complement to the viral clip. You think that's good? You've only seen the half of it. Isaac has a big year, which will include Dune and his HBO remake of Scenes from a Marriage with Chastain, and yet it seems unlikely that anything will top his terrifying, electric performance in this movie.

The Card Counter is the latest from Paul Schrader, a poet of American male anger and guilt, famous for writing Taxi Driver, who follows up his 2018 return-to-form First Reformed with this companion piece of sorts. Isaac plays a man who goes by the name of William Tell (yes, like the Swiss revolutionary and opera subject). In an opening monologue, William explains in an unnervingly steady voice that while he never thought he would take well to confinement, he thrived in prison where he taught himself to count cards, a skill he has utilized in his freedom, traveling from depressing casino to depressing casino, making some cash and then bailing to the next destination.

Schrader holds tight on Isaac's face as he shows him at work in a blackjack or poker game, and Isaac lets the intelligent intensity flood his eyes, without giving away what he's doing, so neither the house nor the audience can truly know this man. Because, as one might expect, William Tell has secrets, and they have very little to do with gambling. (And, yet, they have everything to do with gambling, if you catch my drift.)

Now here's where I'll encourage you to stop reading if you want to go in completely fresh, as I did. Just what William was in prison for is not a spoiler exactly, but there is a shock value to the reveal that shakes you to your core.