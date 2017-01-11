Why You Should Care About the Chainsmokers, the EDM Bros Behind the Year's Biggest Hit

But what are they like as people?

The easiest way to understand why the success of the Chainsmokers is maddening to some is to read writer Chris Martins' cover story about the duo in Billboard. Here are just a few unflattering quotes Taggart and Pall drop over the course of the piece:

"We rage every night."

"We're way too good at drinking."

"Only Justin Bieber and Drake can hold a candle to what we've done."

"Even before success, pussy was number one."

"That’s our penises combined... tip to tip."

At one point, the article says Taggart was inspired by Jeremy Piven's Entourage character Ari Gold. It's like a profile of a sentient puka shell. Like many modern bros, the Chainsmokers are self-effacing about their status as pop's reigning beer-pong kings. As NPR music critic Ann Powers notes, they've evolved as musicians and songwriters since their novelty song "#Selfie" first crashed the pop charts in 2014, but their reliance on female singers still comes with some tricky ambiguities. "It can be hard to tell if male DJs centering their work on women's self-expression is exploitation, compensation or the return of the repressed," she writes.