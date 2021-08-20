Why the David Duchovny Cameo in 'The Chair' Is So Good

In Episode 5, Duchovny himself finally appears. He's both a parody of himself, introduced swimming in his indoor pool in a tiny red Speedo and very straight-faced about his academic bonafides. He wants to use the position as a shortcut to finally finishing his studies, which he checked out of to become an actor. Ji-Yoon takes him to task for his blithe hobbyism when it comes to teaching. She's (rightfully) offended that he thinks he can just waltz into Pembroke, complete his degree, and teach students when his rigorous work stopped sometime in the '80s. The field has advanced since then; he has not. He's an actor-slash-rock musician-slash-sometimes novelist.

Duchovny becomes a topic of conversation throughout the series about the overwhelmed chair of the fictional Ivy Pembroke University's English department when the dean's clueless wife invites him to assume a coveted distinguished lecturer position after meeting him at a farmer's market. Sandra Oh's Ji-Yoon Kim, the show's protagonist, had already announced that the honor should go to her colleague Yasmin McKay (Nana Mensah), the only other woman of color employed by the school in her field. But the dean (David Morse) is drawn to Duchovny's celebrity appeal as a way to boost enrollment, even if the actor never actually finished his Ph.D.

To most of the world, David Duchovny is best known as Fox Mulder in The X-Files. To fans of improbably long running Showtime series, he's the dude from Californication. But an episode of Netflix's new series The Chair features a surprise cameo from the actor which seeks to reintroduce him as: David Duchovny, Samuel Beckett scholar.

What makes the cameo work so well is that, by all accounts, Duchovny is actually very proud of his past achievements in the academic realm and wants to be taken as seriously for his literary pursuits as his thespian ones. As recently as February 2021, Duchovny wrote an essay for The Atlantic titled, "My Urge to Fail and Fail Again." In it, he discusses how his daughter wanted to get a tattoo of an epigram from one of Beckett's novels, the subject of his undergrad thesis, "The Schizophrenic Critique of Pure Reason in Beckett's Early Novels." (If you make your way to Princeton, you can read it at one of the campus libraries.) He name drops the recently deceased Shakespeare scholar Harold Bloom, describing an anecdote from one of Bloom's classes he took when he was a grad student at Yale. He explains why he "must write."

This year, Duchovny published his fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, which was the subject of a positive review in the Washington Post. "His most complex novel is also the best of the batch, and makes a solid case for him as a real-deal novelist," Mark Athitakis wrote.

Frankly, Duchovny can come off as pretty pretentious in interviews and writing about his non-acting work. Most people just think he's good at playing a smart guy on TV, and he seems desperate to let his fans know that he's actually sort of brilliant in real life. In The Chair, however, he's in on the joke. Duchovny plays "David Duchovny" completely without winking, and allows himself to be excoriated by Ji-Yoon, who is rightfully frustrated by the clout he can wield in an area where he is not a qualified expert. Yet, it's not a total mockery: On the drive home from his house, Ji-Yoon listens to one of his songs, and enjoys it. In it, he sings "a man of words is a man of lies." He might be full of shit, but he's at least passionate.