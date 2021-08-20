Sandra Oh Is the Ideal Professor in Netflix's 'The Chair' Campus drama is front and center in this highly bingeable new series.

For as much as the word "academia" conjures images of fusty halls surrounded by gothic arches, it's a world that's consumed in drama. From the free speech battles that have made headlines in recent years to the unreasonable competition among scholars for tenure, it's a profession that has a certain level of inherent conflict, even if it looks staid and stuffy to outsiders. All of this and more is mined for Netflix's new series The Chair, starring Sandra Oh as the first woman of color to ever chair the English department at the fictional Ivy Pembroke University. Created by actress-writer Amanda Peet and Harvard Ph.D candidate Annie Julia Wyman, the series will satisfy those who like Meville and Chaucer in-jokes, fans of family dramedies, and even Fox Mulder stans. (To that last point: I can't really say more without spoiling, but just hang tight.) Oh plays Ji-Yoon Kim, who has recently assumed the role of heading up the floundering English department. Most of her colleagues are, frankly, dinosaurs. Students are less interested in studying the works of great writers than they are in practical applications to help them fix their world. Enrollment is declining, and Ji-Yoon is tasked with not only fixing that, but appeasing the old guard while at the same time changing the largely old white face of her field. This is to say she already has a lot on her plate—plus her elderly father and an adopted daughter with behavioral issues—when her colleague Bill (Jay Duplass), a widower still reeling from the death of his wife says "Heil Hilter'' during a lecture about facism and absurdism and sets off a maelstrom on campus. Bill was joking, yes, to make a point, but he did so with an absolutely straight face which is read as implicit condoning.

Thankfully, The Chair is not entirely focused on the sensitivity of Gen Z and anti-woke panic. Bill is not made out to be a hero. He's a messed up dude who was a little too blithe with his hand gestures. He keeps digging himself deeper and deeper into a hole of his own making. Meanwhile, this is a problem for Ji-Yoon not simply because it's a crisis that she is responsible for overseeing, but because she and Bill are close friends with undeniable sexual chemistry. The Chair is part will-they-won't-they as Ji-Yoon and Bill navigate a relationship that grows increasingly complicated with every episode, but it's also about the impossible position that powerful institutions put someone like Ji-Yoon in. She's supposed to be both a symbol of progress while towing a company line, and when she sticks her neck out for other women of color like Yaz (Nana Mensah), who is trying to get tenure but stuck co-teaching Moby Dick with a drag of a Melville scholar played by Bob Balaban, Ji-Yoon risks her own reputation. The Chair tackles a lot of hot-button issues, but they never bog down the plot. It's about how the characters react to these talking points; it doesn't belabor the talking points itself. This is credit to showrunner Peet and her writing staff, but it also has a lot to do with Oh. From Grey's Anatomy to Killing Eve, Oh is a wonder at playing women who are very good at their jobs even when work becomes overwhelming. The Chair allows her to amplify her comic timing, while deftly navigating the quasi romance with Duplass, who works the shaggy hangdog magic he had in Transparent. The character actors assembled as the elder English professors shuffle around hilariously, specifically Holland Taylor, ranting about Chaucer. There's another performance that I would feel bad about mentioning because it's a cameo that deserves to be kept a secret, but it's a great piece of self-referential work that ultimately yields a scene which gets to the heart of some of The Chair's biggest preoccupations. Peet and Wyman have mined the type of stories about academia that make headlines to ask bigger questions like who gets the privilege of teaching and why do they do it. As played by Oh, you never doubt for a second that Ji-Yoon is a great professor. She just has to cut through all the other bullshit.

