Teen Witches Get a Dark Upgrade in the Spooky Trailer for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Halloween month is upon us, and what kind of October would it be without a few witches? Netflix is bringing Sabrina Spellman back to our TV screens on October 26, and the first full-length trailer for the show is almost as scary as it is fun.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes the Archie Comics characters we all know and love and infuses them with a little bit of that Riverdale spookiness -- well, a lot of that Riverdale spookiness. Both were created by the same producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also wrote the Sabrina comics. Sabrina Spellman, played by Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka, lives with her two witchy aunties in the town of Greendale, where, on her sixteenth birthday (which falls on Halloween, natch), she must choose between the mortal world of her friends and the magical world of her family.
This trailer teases some of the best moments of the series, from the appearance of Sabrina's cat Salem to her coven's Dark Baptism. (That scene where her dress changes from white to black is even cooler in the context of the show.) There are so many exciting performances to look forward to here, especially Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as Aunts Hilda and Zelda, who have a much darker relationship with each other than you may remember from the soft bickering of the '90s Sabrina, the Teenage Witch sitcom. Also, Michelle Gomez (whom you may recognize from Doctor Who) vamps as a schoolteacher who's much more than she seems, and she's terrifying.
There's a darker tone to this show, with characters making choices not merely out of a desire to do good, but also out of a need to get one over on their enemies -- sometimes leading to pretty scary results. Netflix and chill? More like Netflix and chilling. And just a tip: you'd better start scrounging up some cash now, because I blacked out and bought three chunky turtlenecks in the time it took to watch this trailer.
