Kurt Russell Was Simply Born to Play Action Hero Santa Claus

There are few better things in this world than watching a movie that has absolutely no business being as good as it is. Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles, which dropped in 2018, introduced us to Kurt Russell's interpretation of the elder god of the holiday season, an impossibly old man with boundless energy and a sick outfit who finds joy in bringing happiness to young children. What's not to like about that??

Since the movie had "chronicles" right there in the title, we were hoping that this wouldn't be the only outing for Russell's Santa, and shortly after its release, to our great relief, Netflix announced that not only was another Chronicle in the works, it would co-star Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus. Sounds awesome, we're in. And, folks, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which just hit Netflix after a limited theatrical engagement, was worth the wait.

The film opens with a thrilling action sequence of Santa Claus and his team of reindeer chasing down an enormous Yule Cat trying to make off with one of his steeds. He quickly reunites with plucky young Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), the troublemaker from the first movie whom Santa has affectionately dubbed "Katie Cat," when she and her potential new stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno) are accidentally transported to the North Pole by Belsnickel (Deadpool 2 and Hunt for the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison, who is absolutely dialed in to this), an evil former elf intent on canceling Christmas forever. There, Katie and Jack meet Mrs. Claus, who's thrilled at the prospect of having children at the North Pole. When Belsnickel finally reveals his plans to steal what is basically an Infinity Stone that powers Santa's whole elf city, the four of them fight alongside each other to save the holiday spirit.