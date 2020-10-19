Kurt Russell Is Santa Claus (Again) in 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' Trailer

In a few weeks' time, Netflix is going to start launching holiday content at us like an over-caffeinated high school football mascot with a T-shirt cannon, and one of our most anticipated Netflix Christmas movies is The Christmas Chronicles 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2018's The Christmas Chronicles, in which Kurt Russell enthusiastically plays a silver fox Kris Kringle, turning the legend of Santa Claus into a kid-friendly action franchise.

This time around, Russell is joined by his IRL wife Goldie Hawn, who has been cast as Mrs. Claus, the mastermind behind the sprawling steampunk factory complex at the North Pole. The whole enterprise is kept safe by the "Christmas Star," which was given to Santa by the "forest elves" a few centuries ago, and which is summarily stolen by a little troublemaker (played by Deadpool and Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison) bent on erasing Christmas forever. As always, it's up to the Claus family, as well as a couple misfit children they pick up along the way, to rescue the Christmas spirit and make sure all the children of the world get their PS5s on time.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 hits Netflix on November 25.