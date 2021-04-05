'The Circle' Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Netflix's Best Reality Show

After a year of staying inside, the one show that is actually the perfect thing to watch when you're cooped up inside for long periods of time with nowhere to go is FINALLY coming back. That's right: Netflix's reality show The Circle, where a bunch of people live in aggressively colorful rooms and communicate with each other over social media, trying to become the most popular member of the group to win the prize, is coming back for Season 2, which introduces a new Circle cast and not one, but two very familiar faces.

For the uninitiated, The Circle takes place entirely inside one building, with the contestants confined to their apartments aside from certain periods of time when they're allowed into different spots on the premises. The whole point is that no one has any contact with anyone else aside from what they post on their social media app the Circle, accessed via talking to their TVs, with which they can post photos of themselves and talk over text chat with fellow contestants. The whole purpose is to expertly curate how you come across on social media, which means being very savvy about which photos you post, who you make alliances with, and, sometimes, pretending to be a completely different person.

"Aim of the game is to be populahh," as Essex-born Chloe, a former contestant on Netflix's other reality show Too Hot to Handle, succinctly puts it. And Chloe's not the only familiar face popping up on The Circle to cause chaos: N*SYNC's Lance Bass has joined the party too???? We sure hope this isn't a catfish…

The Circle drops its first four episodes on Netflix on April 14, with new episodes out Wednesdays.